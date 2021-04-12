DENVER, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks the end of Junto, the digital marketing agency known for its content marketing and web development services.
Since officially launching in November 2016, Junto has taken the agency world by storm. They've bootstrapped their way to being a seven-figure business in under four years through their emphasis on building a remote team powered by freelancers.
Today, Junto becomes Inter to take that growth to the next level.
Inter will serve as the parent company for specialized growth solutions:
- Intergrowth: a service that helps companies to scale their online presence through long-form, SEO-centric content marketing.
- Interweb: a service focused on data-driven WordPress website development.
- Interdev: a white-label service that empowers agencies to build comprehensive WordPress websites for their clients.
Inter's agency services will maintain the same level of quality. However, this rebrand comes with specialization in those agency services.
In the words of David Freund, one of the Partners at Inter, "We found ourselves at an inflection point within our industry. Where most agencies fall into a full-service trap, we made the decision to specialize in what we're already best at."
Inter also announced the launch of the Growth Hub: a content approval software that gives active clients real-time insights into the status of their deliverables. The software provides clients with the ability to:
- See the status of each deliverable
- Receive real-time email notifications when deliverables are ready for client feedback
- Approve/leave feedback for deliverables that are ready for review
- See finalized deliverables since the beginning of the relationship in one centralized location.
With this rebrand, Inter shifts to a solutions provider that helps companies to scale through much more than their original agency services.
Inter is also developing several software applications for growing businesses such as:
- Real-time reporting dashboards designed to help companies to monitor their metrics
- Website monitoring software that brings businesses peace of mind that their website is running smoothly
- And much more.
You can learn more about Inter and their growth solutions by visiting their website: https://intercompany.co/.
