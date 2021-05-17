MANHASSET, N.Y., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Square Care Medical Group, a multi-specialty group with a focus on women's healthcare, is excited to announce the new center for its existing maternal fetal medicine service as it opens the Square Care Center for Maternal Fetal Medicine and Advanced Women's Imaging. The suite will be located in the office building at 1615 Northern Boulevard in Manhasset, which currently houses multiple Square Care Medical Group offices, including the shared offices of Drs. Trongone and Petrocelli and Premier Women's Health, as well as one of our mammography sites, Square Care Breast Imaging at Manhasset. Dr. Michelle Smith-Levitin, director of the new center, has been the dedicated MFM specialist in Square Care Medical Group for four years, operating out of our care centers in Bayside, Woodbury, and Manhasset, NY. She is joined by Dr. Beth Gross, a radiologist specializing in OB/GYN ultrasounds, and Marie Frazzitta, a nurse practitioner specializing in diabetes education and management.
Kelli Vasquez, Market Leader for Unified Women's Healthcare Operations, New York, notes, "This truly is an exciting time for Square Care as the Operations team continues to push forward and get prepared for the brand-new Square Care Center for Maternal Fetal Medicine and Advanced Women's Imaging Care Center! A big thank you to all of the teams across Square Care, Unified Operations, and our vendor partners for propelling our group forward and allowing us to cater to our patients' needs in even bigger and better ways!"
All patients of Square Care's Center for Maternal Fetal Medicine and Advanced Women's Imaging should expect to receive thorough, personalized, and convenient care in the following areas:
- Obstetrical ultrasounds in all trimesters
- Antepartum testing
- Gynecological/pelvic ultrasound, including 3D and saline sonohysterograms
- Consultation (preconception and during pregnancy) for co-management of maternal, obstetrical, or fetal conditions
Square Care's Center for Maternal Fetal Medicine and Advanced Women's Imaging
Michelle Smith-Levitin, MD, Director-MFM
Beth Gross, MD, OB/GYN Radiologist
Marie Frazzitta, FNP-C, CDCES
1615 Northern Boulevard, Suite GR3
Manhasset, NY 11030
Phone: 516-548-8190
Fax: 516-614-5090
About Square Care Medical Group
Square Care Medical Group is a value driven, multi-specialty group with locations throughout Long Island and expanding throughout the New York metropolitan area. We are a physician-owned and lead Medical Group whose vision is to fundamentally change the way care is delivered and provide the highest quality, most efficient and effective care possible to enable positive health outcomes for our population.
Square Care Medical Group is a proud affiliated medical practice of Unified Women's Healthcare. For more information, visit squarecarehealth.com.
About Unified Women's Healthcare
Unified Women's Healthcare is the leading physician practice management company that provides indispensable business knowledge, innovation and support to physicians and their teams. With a single-specialty focus on women's healthcare, Unified offers a complete suite of practice management services as well as ancillary services and diversified business strategies to help drive practice growth.
Working with industry leaders and the latest in technology affords the best experience for our valued patients. For more information, visit unifiedwomenshealthcare.com.
Media Contact
Theresa Mastellon, Unified Operations of NY, LLC, +1 (516) 758-2557, theresa.mastellon@squarecarehealth.com
SOURCE Square Care Medical Group