HAVERHILL, Mass., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newcastle Systems, a leading provider of mobile-powered carts designed to make warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and retail floors more efficient, now welcomes the PP2.0-LI as part of the Newcastle PowerPack Ultra Series. This newest compact system offers safe lithium iron phosphate battery technology that provides seamless AC power for 6-8 hours at a time. It's ideal for powering a laptop or small thermal printer for light computing/label printing applications. Once the battery charge has depleted, simply plug it into an outlet to be fully recharged in about 5 hours.
At 17 lbs., the lightweight power system can be mounted on any rugged, non-powered industrial carts or the Newcastle LT Series Industrial Laptop Cart. By adding mobile power to your cart, workers can roll directly to the point of work and slash the time they waste walking to static printers, computers, and more. Productivity increases as workers typically gain an additional 5-10 hours each week that can be applied to other essential tasks. Proven applications include inbound/outbound labeling at the pallet, inventory control, cycle counting, and more.
With an 8–10-year battery life (or over 3,000 cycles), the PP 2.0-LI offers an affordable and convenient alternative to costly cable drops or dangerous extension cords in warehouses and manufacturing facilities. Adding this battery system to a mobile cart, or upgrading an old SLA battery system, will give businesses even more options to increase worker productivity when the labor pool is exceptionally tight.
The PP2.0-LI comes standard with integrated power outlets, USB port, visual & audible low voltage alert, easy-grip side handles, and an integrated cord reel holder. It also comes Bluetooth enabled for real-time stats via its own app. Data includes charge level, cycle life and more. Available for both Android and Apple devices.
About Newcastle Systems
Newcastle Systems, Inc. is a provider of workplace mobility solutions that include a range of mobile carts for every workstation need with a unique, integrated power system that enables companies to maximize workplace efficiencies with minimal investment. Newcastle Systems mobility solutions are in place around the world, helping reduce footsteps in warehouses, speed up receiving, picking, and shipping operations, improve staffing efficiencies on the retail floor, and provide convenience and ergonomic benefits for employees in manufacturing, education, distribution, military, and government sectors. For more information, visit http://www.newcastlesys.com or e-mail sales@newcastlesys.com.
