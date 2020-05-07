SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the WF-SP800N sport headphones, its newest truly wireless noise canceling model. Designed for an active lifestyle, the WF-SP800N is perfect for any activity, whether it be running for the train or on the treadmill. This powerful sport headphone enhances music experiences with a secure fit, IP55 rating for water and dust resistance and long battery life.
"With the perfect combination of noise canceling and sweat resistance, these headphones help any athlete stay focused on their goals," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics North America. "Whether you're working out at home or hitting the running trails, WF-SP800N brings your motivation to the next level."
Durability and Long Battery Life
- Do More with WF-SP800N's IP55 Rating: An IP55 rating means that splashes, sweat and dust won't stop these water-resistant headphones or the workout. Their soft-cushioned arc supporter and three-dimensional curved design ensure a secure, comfortable fit. Users can even wash them off after a tough training session.
- Keep the Workout Going with Extended Battery Life: The compact charging case holds a full charge and provides 18 hours of music playback with noise canceling switched on and up to 26 hours switched off1. When in a hurry, 10 minutes quick charging gives up to 60 minutes of music playback. Thanks to a Bluetooth® chip borrowed from the award-winning WF-1000XM3 truly wireless headphones, coupled with an optimized antenna design, the earphones ensure a stable connection with outstanding listening.
Superior Sound & Noise Cancelation
- Boost the Beat with Noise Canceling and EXTRA BASS™: The WF-SP800N features the latest noise canceling technology to block out distractions like the sounds of the street or the barbells at the gym. EXTRA BASS™ delivers powerful, punchy, low-end sound, helping users power through their work or workout. With the free-of-charge "Sony | Headphones Connect" companion app, it's easy to customize the audio to create a relaxed listening experience at home or to boost the bass to charge up a workout.
- 360 Reality Audio Compatibility2: 360 Reality Audio can be enjoyed on the WF-SP800N headphones when combined with an Android™ smartphone/iPhone that has a participating streaming services app installed3. 360 Reality Audio offers a custom immersive musical field that is perfectly optimized for each individual user when utilizing the "Sony | Headphones Connect" app.
Smart Features
- Smart Listening for Any Environment: Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts ambient sound settings to suit the current environment for the ultimate listening experience4. Ambient Sound Mode also lets users control the sounds that they want to let in, which can be customized in the "Sony | Headphones Connect" companion app from level 0 to level 20.
- Control at Your Fingertips: Smart control technology enables users to play, stop or skip through music and adjust the volume5 by simply placing a finger on the right earbud and then turn down the music by placing a finger on the left earbud. The quick attention feature instantly turns the volume down and lets in ambient sound so users can chat without needing to remove the earbuds.
- Wearing Detection: Never miss a beat thanks to wearing detection, which automatically detects when the earbuds are taken out. Pause the music instantly by taking one of the earbuds out and the music will automatically resume when the earbud is put back in again.
- Voice Assistant: Manage the day with ease using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa6. Enjoy entertainment, connect with friends, get information, listen to music and notifications, set reminders and more.
Pricing and Availability
The WF-SP800N model has a suggested retail price of $199.99 and is available for purchase today at Best Buy, Amazon and other authorized dealers in black and blue. For product details, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/truly-wireless/wf-sp800n.
For additional details on 360 Reality Audio, please visit: www.music.com/360RA
About Sony Electronics Inc.
Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.
1 One full charge with charging case. Up to 9 hours with earbuds and up to 9 hours with charging case, total 18 hours when using noise cancelation and BLUETOOTH® connection.
2 Headphones Connect app requires download to iOS devices from App Store or for Android TM devices from Google Play. 360 Reality Audio requires subscription to compatible online music service and third-party terms, conditions, account and fees may apply.
3 For additional details on 360 Reality Audio, visit the following website: https://www.sony.net/360RA/
4 These settings can be customized using the "Sony | Headphones Connect" app.
5 Need to change the assignment of the touch panel with Sony | Headphones Connect App. This app lets you assign alternative options.
6 Voice assist function compatible with Android smartphone (Google App) or iPhone (Siri). Bluetooth® connection required. Requires download of Sony | Headphones Connect app for iPhone from the App Store or for Android from Google Play. User must link compatible devices in order to control operation. Subject to app terms and conditions. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. The Google Assistant and Alexa are available in select languages and countries/regions.