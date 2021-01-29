CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SBB Research Group is pleased to select three Chicago-area charities as the January 2021 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting essential nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic (in alphabetical order):
- The Boys and Girls Club of Lake County offers north suburban Chicago youth an inviting and safe after school environment where they are encouraged to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.
- Caring 4 Kids Clothing provides much-need clothing to hundreds of northern Illinois children, including coats, boots, scarves, and gloves, as well as everyday items such as school uniforms, gym shoes, socks, and undergarments.
- The Center for Enriched Living serves the citizens of northern Illinois who live with developmental and intellectual disabilities, helping them to become active participants in the full spectrum of community life.
These finalists will deliver a ten-minute presentation via videoconference to the Chicago-area investment firm's staff, who are eager to learn more about the critical work being undertaken by each. The employees will then vote to allocate the company's monthly grant awards. Each finalist will receive a donation of at least $1,000.
Last month, Family Matters received $5,000 to further its mission of offering transformative academic and social programs to underserved school-age children. SBB Research Group's COO, Matt Aven, said that "this initiative reflects our commitment to support vitally-needed community services."
Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply at http://sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant
About SBB Research Group
SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, PhD, and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.
