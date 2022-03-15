AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScaleView Partners ("ScaleView") today announced the launch of its Austin-based, technology-focused investment bank. The first firm of its kind dedicated to the Austin and Texas technology startup communities, ScaleView was formed for tech founders, by tech founders, and provides highly specialized, partner-led advisory services to help companies maximize their outcome in an M&A exit or growth equity fundraising process. The firm's partners combine an extensive pedigree in investment banking and private equity with direct experience founding, scaling, and successfully exiting their own software companies.
Co-founders Gabe Wilcox, Jay Snodgrass, and Jordan Davidson recognized the need for dedicated technology investment banking services with a global vision and a local focus. "Until now, if a startup in Austin, or Texas more broadly, wanted to find an advisor with deep technology experience and focus, they would have to fly in an advisor from the coast," said Wilcox. "To the extent M&A advisory firms existed locally, they were more likely to focus on consumer products or manufacturing, even as our local markets have become increasingly prominent technology hubs. The local tech ecosystem deserves access to specialized senior expertise."
ScaleView offers technology company founders a proven playbook for successfully navigating the process of selling their business or raising growth capital, as the firm's founding partners leverage their personal experience scaling startups from seed funding to exit strategy. By providing partner-led and client-focused service, ScaleView enables founders to focus exclusively on building their business while being certain that they are not leaving chips on the table in an M&A process or financing round.
Prior to ScaleView, Wilcox spent a decade as an investment banker and private equity investor before founding MineralSoft, a leading vertical SaaS company in the energy sector. He led the company through explosive growth and a strategic exit to Enverus, the market leader in energy SaaS, in 2018. Snodgrass was a co-founder at MineralSoft. He has also directed growth investments in public and private technology companies for a leading New York based hedge fund and has spent two decades working with technology companies as a sell side advisor, private equity investor, and operator. Prior to ScaleView Partners, Davidson spent a decade at Goldman Sachs where he managed investments for pension funds, family offices, endowments, and foundations.
ScaleView Partners is an Austin, TX-based investment bank that helps founders of high growth, middle market technology companies maximize their outcome when selling their business or raising growth capital. ScaleView Partners was founded by technology entrepreneurs Gabe Wilcox, Jay Snodgrass, and Jordan Davidson who bring an extensive pedigree in successfully launching, scaling, and exiting startups as well as a proven track record advising clients on M&A and growth equity transactions. To learn more, visit http://www.scaleviewpartners.com
Media Contact
Ben Parker, ScaleView Partners, 281 636-9055, ben@stratosagency.com
SOURCE ScaleView Partners