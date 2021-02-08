WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sorcero today announced Stu Gold has joined the company as Vice President of Sales, as well as the addition of Dr. Varsha Jain and Jeff Epstein as new members to the company's advisory board. Sorcero was selected by Business Insider as one of the 81 startups expected to boom in 2021, and the company is bringing in world-class experts in large-scale technology and medical science as it expands into the global insurance and life sciences markets.
"It's amazing to be adding such accomplished and knowledgeable people to Sorcero's growing team as we hit the ground running in 2021," said Sorcero CEO Dipanwita Das. "Stu, Varsha, and Jeff each bring an incredible wealth of experience in transformative technology in STEM markets. We are thrilled to have them as part of Sorcero as we scale to deliver innovative solutions for medical, scientific, and financial experts powered by our Language Intelligence platform."
Stu Gold, Sorcero's new VP of Sales, brings extensive expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, and B2B SaaS sales across North America, Europe, and Asia. He previously served in marketing and sales leadership positions at Cisco and Microsoft, where he executed successful product launches and go-to-market strategies. Gold also has 30 years of experience in enterprise technology, where he has delivered revenue and sales growth at Fortune 500 enterprises and emerging startups.
"It's great to be part of the team," said Gold. "What's most exciting about joining Sorcero is the opportunity to apply my previous success at Microsoft and Cisco developing long-term relationships with global life sciences, healthcare, and insurance enterprises in combination with my direct experience growing early-stage businesses driven by Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing."
Jeff Epstein is a world-renowned investor, lecturer, and tech executive specializing in B2B software and marketplaces. He was the EVP and CFO of Oracle. Prior to joining Oracle, Jeff served as CFO of public and private companies, including DoubleClick (sold to Google). Epstein teaches the Lean Launchpad class at Stanford University with Steve Blank. He is currently a Board Member for Kaiser Permanente, Twilio, and Shutterstock.
"My fellow chief financial officers always want their companies to work faster, better and cheaper," said Epstein. "They love Sorcero's 'Language Intelligence' software, an important new tool to help life sciences, healthcare, and financial companies improve their productivity and accuracy."
Dr. Varsha Jain is an accomplished medical expert in vaccine research and global health. She served for nearly two decades as the leader of Vaccine Development at GlaxoSmithKline, thereafter held the position of Senior Program Officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and now continues to work as an expert in immunization. Jain is also serving as the editor of Sorcero's Vaccine Navigator, a monthly report that provides critical updates covering vaccines for COVID-19 from a curated list of peer-reviewed articles, featuring insights and visualizations from biomedical Language Intelligence technology.
"The application of Sorcero's Language Intelligence technology has great potential to support life sciences and clinical research at scale," said Jain. "It's been great to be working on Vaccine Navigator to deliver a resource on the latest literature related to ongoing vaccine development."
Jain and Epstein join global experts in the application of AI and data science to insurance and life sciences Helen Johnson and Daniel Shenfeld, Ph.D. on the Sorcero Advisory Board.
About Sorcero:
Sorcero was founded in Washington, DC in 2018 by Dipanwita Das, Richard Graves, and Walter Bender. Sorcero's Language Intelligence Platform uses domain understanding to power mission-critical decision-making across enterprises in life sciences and insurance. The company's mission is to inform critical decisions to improve lives through access and understanding of the world's knowledge. To date, the company has raised $5.4 million in funding from Leawood Venture Capital, WorldQuant Ventures, Castor Ventures (the MIT Alumni fund), and H/L Ventures.
Media Contact
Richard Graves, Sorcero, 202-642-6447, richard@sorcero.com
SOURCE Sorcero