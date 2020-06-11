SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, a leader in software solutions for global data orchestration and distributed file and object storage, today announced an extension to Zenko's data orchestration platform. New capabilities give access to pre-existing data sets across multiple environments including on-premise storage like Scality RING or public cloud infrastructures like AWS. The enhancements prevent time-consuming and costly migrations and pave the way for a more flexible and efficient workflow to keep data more available and actionable.
"Our vision is to empower IT organizations to capitalize on the promise of multi-cloud sovereignty," said Jerome Lecat, CEO of Scality. "Zenko's new extension takes us one step closer, giving IT more control over their data with an open source, vendor neutral data mover across all clouds, whether private or public like AWS."
Zenko now imports metadata from managed data locations and maintains consistency over time by capturing asynchronous updates triggered with existing mechanisms such as the AWS S3 Bucket Notification, Lambda functions and IAM Policies for enhanced cross-site access control. This allows applications to preserve normal access to S3 buckets in AWS, while still reaping all the visibility and management benefits of Zenko. All that burden and complexity is shielded from software development teams who can now focus on delivering applications faster and at a lower cost.
Scality customers across the globe are taking advantage of these new capabilities with the extended data management (XDM) feature built into Scality RING. Specifically, customers in the healthcare, media and entertainment, and financial services industries use XDM for multiple use cases including cloud data archiving, bursting and disaster recovery.
Launched in 2018, and awarded Product of the Year at NAB in 2019, Zenko was designed to address the challenges of modern cloud application development and data management. It provides a single endpoint with a unified interface to store, manage and search data across multiple disparate private and public clouds, allowing for advanced metadata search across a global namespace. Scality continues to take methodical steps to fulfill this vision.
Give it a try: Zenko open source edition is available for free download at www.zenko.io
Visit scality.com for more on Zenko enterprise edition. For some fun, learn more about the name Zenko.
About Scality
Scality builds the most powerful storage tools to make data easy to protect, search and manage anytime, on any cloud. We give customers the freedom and control necessary to be competitive in a data driven economy. Recognized as a leader in distributed file and object storage by Gartner and IDC, we help you to be ready for the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution. Let us show you how. Follow us @scality and LinkedIn. Visit www.scality.com or subscribe to our company blog SOLVED.
Contact:
Kristen Wiltse
A3 Communications
978-927-1747
kristen.wiltse@a3communicationspr.com