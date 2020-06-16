SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, leader in software solutions for global data orchestration and distributed file and object storage, today announced an investment in Fondation Inria, the Foundation of the well-known French national research institute for digital sciences, Inria. Bringing both financial and collaboration backing to the institute, Scality will help support multi-disciplinary research and innovation initiatives for example mind-body health, precision agriculture, neurodegenerative diagnostics, privacy protection and more.
"To be at the forefront of technological advancements and research has been a priority for Scality since our inception and we currently hold 10 patents. It only made sense for us to deepen our relationship with one of the most advanced research institutes on AI and algorithms in the world," said Jérôme Lecat, Scality CEO and co-founder. "We believe that technology and digital sciences can provide answers to the issues facing our fractured global society. Inria research teams work on incredible projects that actually change lives with personalized medicine, precision agriculture, sustainable development, smart cities and mobility, and security and privacy protection."
Scality has been close to Inria for many years and is involved with several collaborative research projects that are developing new concepts for distributed and scalable storage with Inria Distinguished Research Scholar, Marc Shapiro. One such project is RainbowFS which investigates an approach to distributed storage that ensures distributed consistency semantics tailored to applications in order to develop smarter and massively scalable systems.
"We are delighted to be working with Scality. This collaboration is bringing two major players in French technology closer in order to further research and innovation on a global scale," said Jean-Baptiste Hennequin, Fondation Inria managing director. "Our values align very closely to Scality's: innovative research, social responsibility and open source. For example, our sheltered foundations are promoting the distribution of open source software for the durable development by bringing together their user communities within consortia, in recognition of how software embodies humanity's technical and scientific knowledge."
Read more about some of the exciting projects carried out by Inria research teams:
- Fighting fake news: AI software for fact checking in journalism and verifying information. https://www.inria.fr/en/ioana-manolescu-giving-voice-complex-databases
- Stimulating paralyzed muscles and activating the Brain-Computer Interface: two Inria research teams are helping people with motor disabilities compete against each other using state-of-the-art technical assistance systems at Cybathlon. https://www.inria.fr/en/two-inria-teams-cybathlon
- In healthcare eradicating cataract blindness by 2030: InSimo provides an innovative simulation software to educate thousands of surgeons in manual small incision cataract surgery. https://www.insimo.com/projects/helpmesee/
- Making farming more automated and intelligent through AI: start-up Dilepix boosts agriculture with AI sensors, diagnostics and automation. https://dilepix.com/
