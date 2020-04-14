SAN MATEO, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalyr, the log management and observability company, today announced the availability of the first cloud-based log analytics platform capable of ingesting over 200 TB/day of data, and in real time. As a result, Scalyr customers can upload, search, analyze, and retain data at enterprise scale, and at a cost that is orders-of-magnitude below current industry standards. This breakthrough innovation has allowed Scalyr's pricing to rival even 'do-it-yourself' options using open source solutions, while providing a full service SaaS solution out of the box, with no set-up or maintenance required.
Scalyr believes that every company should be able to affordably collect, retain, and use all of its application and infrastructure event data to deliver product insights, reduce MTTR, improve SLOs, and optimize system performance. Companies that require massive scale for log and other real time event data have previously been forced to use on-premise solutions that are often expensive and slow. Achieving scale, affordably, has been an unsolved problem for companies of all sizes.
"We code-named this project 'Sonic Boom' because we aimed to break through the sound barriers of scale and costs that have prevented many companies from moving log management and analytics to the cloud," said Christine Heckart, CEO at Scalyr. "The amount of event data that modern organizations must collect, store and analyze continues to grow exponentially, while budgets do not. Today's announcement is Scalyr's answer to this critical issue. This is a watershed moment that will fully transform observability tools into a baseline business utility for companies of all sizes and types."
"We're generating terabytes of log data at a rate that makes their retention and analysis increasingly expensive. There is a significant need for a cloud-based log management solution that's simultaneously high performing, hands-off and cost-effective to support our 7+ million merchants and 90+ million monthly active users," said Tahir Hashmi, VP of Technical Fellow at Tokopedia. "Scalyr understands this and has a product that effectively addresses these requirements. We believe the Scalyr solutions can help us further achieve our mission to democratize commerce through technology."
Scalyr's revolutionary multi-tenant architecture is the first platform to simultaneously offer scale, affordability and performance to organizations of any size. Because there is a network-effect built into the architecture, the more data Scalyr ingests, the faster and the more affordable the system is for all customers. Organizations of any size now have access to the fastest, most scalable event data platform on the market to search and visualize performance data for a variety of devops, developer, and product use cases, including benefits such as:
- Full service SaaS platform for less than $5/GB at scale
- Integrated S3 storage that efficiently supports realtime ingest with the ability to cost effectively store data for years
- Intuitive UI and interactive performance so teams can work at the speed of thought – 96 percent of queries are processed in under one second
- Real-time visibility, dashboards, alerts, and search capabilities optimized for high-cardinality data sets
- Metrics and traces, free and on the fly when derived from log data, to complement or replace other metrics or tracing solutions
"Modern architectures generate staggering volumes of logs. Most people think that retaining this data is impossible; we believe it's essential," said Steve Newman, Founder and Chairman at Scalyr. "With the new architecture we're announcing today, we've pushed back the scale / cost tradeoff by an order of magnitude, providing affordable enterprise-caliber visibility for engineering-driven businesses at scales of 200 TB/day and beyond."
- A video on this announcement is available here
- To learn more about how this breakthrough was achieved, read Scalyr Founder Steve Newman's most recent blog post
- Scalyr provides a full service SaaS platform for <$5/GB at scale. Additional pricing information is available at https://scalyr.com/pricing
- More detail on Scalyr's thesis and POV on the observability space is available here
- For more information about Scalyr: https://scalyr.com/
About Scalyr Inc.
Scalyr is the log management and observability platform for the new stack. Purpose-built to handle the scale and complexity of modern cloud architectures, Scalyr changes the dynamics of delivering healthy applications by allowing engineers to quickly troubleshoot problems and focus on doing what they love – coding. With 96% of searches completing in under one second and thousands of active users, Scalyr has transformed logs from afterthought into advantage. Scalyr's rapidly growing customer base includes NBCUniversal, Valentino, Giphy, Zalando and OkCupid. The company has the highest rating in its category in G2 Crowd, and was recognized as a Forbes Cloud 100 Rising Star. Visit us at scalyr.com and follow us on Twitter (@scalyr).
Media Contact: marketing@scalyr.com