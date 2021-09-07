SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scanco Software, the leader in warehouse management and manufacturing solutions for Sage, and VelocIT Business Solutions, a custom software development firm specializing in advanced payment solutions, point of sale, and ERP software customization, announce a partnership to co-develop an integration of the VelocIT Connect suite of products into Scanco Mobile Sales.
The co-developed product, Scanco Payments powered by VelocIT Connect, will enable Scanco Mobile Sales users to collect EMV customer payments in the field. Payments are then automatically updated in Sage 100. In addition, using VelocIT's Click2Pay Portal, users can leverage significant additional functionality like email invoices and customer-initiated payments. VelocIT also offers Sage 100 users integrated EMV terminals and advanced counter sale functionality.
"This is yet another exciting innovation from Scanco," said Andrew Nunez, CEO of Scanco. "Scanco Payments helps us achieve the goal of taking our solutions outside the four walls of the warehouse and further enables our customers to resolve their real-world operational challenges. Equally important is that this solution moves us down the path of transitioning to more transaction-based pricing."
"Our portfolio of advanced digital payment solutions for Sage 100 makes this partnership with Scanco a natural fit," said Jeremy Burt, CEO of VelocIT. "We are excited to provide our capabilities for the Scanco Mobile Sales portal and provide a frictionless integrated payment experience for Scanco customers. Finally, I am impressed by the speed at which the combined development team of Scanco and VelocIT brought this product to market. A big thanks to the teams!"
Scanco is currently seeking additional beta sites. Please contact your Scanco Customer Account Manager or Cody Smith at cody@scanco.com if you have any questions.
General product availability is expected in October 2021.
