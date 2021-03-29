NOKOMIS, Fla., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scanco Software, LLC announced today the appointment of Andrew Nunez as the CEO of the company. An experienced business leader, Andy will assume responsibilities effective immediately.
With over 25 years of experience in the Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, and NetSuite channels, Andy brings a wealth of knowledge on building industry-leading partner-based organizations.
"We could not be more excited to have Andy join the team to lead Scanco to the next level," said Shaun Boros. "He is a dynamic leader who brings tremendous knowledge on how to build organizations like ours to provide an even higher level of service and commitment to our customers and partners."
"Scanco has been working diligently to grow our executive team. Last year, we added Wade Taubken as our COO, and now Andy will be the key ingredient to not only help with our growth but accelerate our next chapter," said Tess Boros.
Andy started his career creating the East Coast offices at NexTec Group and most recently helped SWK Technologies become an industry powerhouse. While at SWK, Andrew served as Chief Revenue Officer. During his 12-year run, the company increased revenue nearly eight-fold through organic growth and M&A. They grew to a customer-base of over 5000, publicly listed on the NASDAQ, built highly successful ERP and ISV software practices all while building an extensive MSP practice.
"I am proud of what Andy helped us do here and am looking forward to seeing him take the next step in his career," said Mark Meller, CEO of SWK Technologies. "We have had a long and successful partnership with Scanco. With Andy at the helm, I can only see that relationship getting stronger."
"This is a unique opportunity to take an already strong brand and improve it to the benefit of all its current and potential customers and partners," says Andy. "We have a lot of work to do, but I am eager for the challenge."
