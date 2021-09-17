NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D scanner market size is expected to increase by USD 4.31 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The 3D scanner market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies rising adoption of portable handheld scanners as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the increase in the use of 3D scanning in the entertainment sector is expected to have a positive impact on the scanner market size during the forecast period.
Technavio analyzes the 3D scanner market by Technology (Laser triangulation and Structured light), End-user (Industrial manufacturing, Healthcare, Architecture and Engineering, Aerospace and defense, and Others), and Product (short-range, medium-range, and long-range), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). This 3D scanner market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The 3D scanner market covers the following areas:
3D Scanner Market Sizing
3D Scanner Market Forecast
3D Scanner Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Short-range - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Medium-range - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Long-range - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Laser triangulation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Structured light - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Architecture and engineering - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3D Systems Corp.
- AMETEK Inc.
- Artec Europe Sarl
- Capture 3D Inc.
- Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH
- FARO Technologies Inc.
- Hexagon AB
- Nikon Corp.
- Topcon Corp.
- Trimble Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
