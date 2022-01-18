PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScannX®, the leading developer of cloud-based document scanning and delivery solutions for libraries, today announced that it received three platinum awards in LibraryWorks' eighth annual Modern Library Awards (MLAs.) The awards were for the ScannX Book ScanCenter, which marks the eighth consecutive year it received platinum honors; and both the Zeutschel 15000 Comfort and the Zeutschel 16000 Comfort, each powered by ScannX software.
"We have received top honors from the Modern Library Awards for many years, and it is something we never take for granted. Because these awards are judged by the librarians that own and use these products, they demand critical attention," said Murray Dennis, CEO of ScannX. "Combining intuitive software with the most professional hardware available is what ScannX is about, and it is humbling to be reminded once again that we are doing well by the people who are most important to us. It also helps guide how we bring new products to libraries, such as the CZUR ET18 Pro Scanner by ScannX, to ensure we can deliver exceptional quality and service at every price point."
"ScannX consistently scores high each year because they obviously know and work with their customers directly to ensure they are happy and getting the most from their scanning systems," said Jenny Newman, publisher and MLA program manager. "You don't win awards year after year like ScannX if you aren't making the right moves and paying close attention to your customers."
The MLAs were created to recognize the top products and services in the library industry in a truly unbiased format. In Fall 2021, products and services were presented to targeted groups across more than 80,000 librarians at public, K-12, academic, and special libraries. Only customers with hands-on experience with these products/services in their facilities were permitted to judge the products/services, resulting in a truly unbiased score on a series of questions such as functionality, value, and customer service. It was this process through which librarians determined that ScannX continued to provided platinum level products and support.
ScannX offers a broad family of document scanning systems, ranging from entry-level overhead and book-edge scanners designed for use by library patrons, to the industry's most advanced A2 and A3+ preservation systems for archival-quality document retention. All ScannX library systems are designed to protect libraries' investment in their books, while delivering superior ease-of-use that allows unsupervised patrons to complete their own scans. Recently, ScannX launched the CZUR ET18 Pro Scanner by ScannX, which redefines the standard for affordable overhead scanning for libraries, and delivers unparalleled ease of use.
LibraryWorks helps administrators to make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Our family of resources can enable you to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor.
The Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a program designed to recognize elite products and services in the library market which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems.
ScannX is the leading developer of cloud-based document scanning and delivery solutions for libraries. ScannX markets ScannX Book Scanning Solutions and Zeutschel book scanning systems powered by ScannX software. The company's systems provide powerful, yet extremely easy-to-use, copier-replacement solutions for scanning books, documents, and photos; and instantly store scanned content in the widest range of digital options. ScannX reduces operating costs, makes printed information instantly accessible, and expands the range of services libraries can offer their patrons. ScannX users have scanned over 200 million pages to date. For more information, visit http://www.scannx.com.
