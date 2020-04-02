EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Street Smart LLC™, a leader in revolutionizing safety and security and an innovator in law enforcement technology, announced today that the Schenectady Police Department (SPD) is implementing the award-winning Street Smart™ technology to help strengthen communication between officers. As the first installation in New York, this will enable unprecedented data sharing and communication for the City of Schenectady.
Street Smart will help the department of 162 sworn officers reduce crime and speed up arrests by providing them with a daily-use, intelligence driven policing solution that arms police officers with critical real-time information and intelligence, while patrolling their community. With its mobile capability, Street Smart adds new ways for officers to access key Street Smart features on their Android or iOS device.
"It's a good way to communicate with police officers," said Eric Clifford, Chief of the Schenectady Police Department. "We hope to integrate 25 years of data into the software that can be used by first responders in a manageable, actionable way."
When deployed, Street Smart will equip Schenectady officers with up-to-the minute data feeds, maps, discussion boards, bulletins, and other tools, including information on crimes that have occurred within a designated time frame. With 24x7x365 access, they will have better, faster information for everyday crucial decision-making, allowing them to solve crimes quicker and maximizing their effectiveness.
"It's just a better management of resources at the city Police Department," said Mayor Gary McCarthy.
Cities using Street Smart technology report increased safety for officers and citizens, double-digit reductions in crime, and faster, more accurate arrests.
"We are excited to welcome Schenectady PD to the Street Smart family," said Rob Wolf, VP Public Safety, Street Smart LLC. "We look forward to driving public safety forward in the state of New York with this first installation."
