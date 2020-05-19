SHELTON, Conn., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Shave The Day, an addictive head-shaving mobile game where Schick® Xtreme® turns players in-game points into a real donation to help fund childhood cancer research. Schick® Xtreme® has pledged to donate to St. Baldrick's Foundation on behalf of players up to $250,000.
Schick® Xtreme®, a razor brand that has always celebrated head-shaving, has partnered with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the definitive head-shaving charity, to revolutionize the fight against childhood cancers.
In Shave The Day, players take on the role of XtremeMan, a fearless bald superhero, to help St. Baldrick's Foundation raise money for childhood cancer research. Using the Schick® Xtreme® flexible razor as a hoverboard, players must dodge oncoming obstacles to shave heads and rack up Bald Bucks. Player's Bald Buck totals equate to a real donation in dollars, funded by Schick® Xtreme®.
Shave The Day was originally designed to complement St. Baldrick's signature head-shaving fundraising events for its 20th anniversary. With many of St. Baldrick's events canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, Shave The Day will serve as a valuable new fundraising stream for the nonprofit.
"After hearing about a St. Baldrick's event at my daughter's school and how the community came together in a celebratory act of head-shaving to stand in solidarity with kids fighting cancer, I knew we needed to get Schick® Xtreme® involved," said Matt Bell, Vice President of Edgewell Personal Care® North America. "By launching Shave The Day, we are able to reinforce Schick® Xtreme® as the head-shaving razor of choice, while encouraging men to give back and expand their comfort zone. More importantly, we've made it easy and fun for everyone to play Shave the Day and support lifesaving childhood cancer research from the comfort and safety of their couch."
"We are thrilled to partner with Schick® Xtreme® – a perfect match for St. Baldrick's signature head-shaving fundraisers," said Kathleen Ruddy, Chief Executive Office of the St. Baldrick's Foundation. "Once shorn, we want people to carry away more than just a new haircut, but a new sense of purpose, and a fire inside to help find better, less toxic treatments and cures for kids with cancer."
Schick® Xtreme® has also teamed up with Twitch streamers, Aydan and NMPLOL to livestreams gameplay of Shave The Day. Each gamer will set a personal donation goal, then shave their heads in live stream when they reach their goal to stand in solidarity with the St. Baldrick's Foundation and kids fighting cancer.
Shave The Day is available for free for Apple and Android users in the App Store and Google Play Store. People can also visit ShaveTheDay.com to download the mobile game or donate to the St. Baldrick's Foundation directly at StBaldricks.org.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) is a global team of 6000 visionaries, doers, and makers. Our portfolio of over 25 brands touches lives in more than 50 countries. Together, we reimagine good mornings and endless summers, beauty and bonding, confidence, and determination. From baby to body, Edgewell is passionate about making the little moments leading up to the big memories just a little bit easier. Simply, we aim to make the products that families rely on more inspired, more personal, and more trustworthy—so they can devote that much more energy to the people they care about most.
About St. Baldrick's Foundation
Every 2 minutes a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of pediatric cancer research grants, is on a mission to defy childhood cancers by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one institution–you give to virtually every institution treating kids with cancer across the U.S. and beyond. As a leader in the pediatric cancer community, St. Baldrick's works tirelessly to ensure that current and future children diagnosed with cancer will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment from the best leaders in the pediatric oncology field. Join us at StBaldricks.org and help #DFYchildhoodCancers.
