BOSTON, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced it has become a Partner of Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a non-profit professional association for the digital infrastructure industry. As a Partner Member, Schneider Electric will provide iMasons with access to resources in support of iMasons' educational, networking and industry-supporting donation programs.
iMasons, a group comprised of leading infrastructure executives and technical professionals and influencers, is dedicated to building and operating the foundation of the digital age. The organization focuses on promoting the image of the data center and the development of its professionals through its membership, events and industry participation. Since its launch in 2016, iMasons has been committed to the advancement of the industry, as well as empowering the use of infrastructure to better the economy, the environment and society. To-date, its members represent over $150B in infrastructure projects in more than 130 countries.
A shared focus on diversity, inclusion and development
Schneider Electric will build on the participation of several individual leaders currently involved in the iMasons organization and engage in many of the iMasons programs that strongly align with the company's own principles, including its diversity and inclusion initiatives and education and mentorship programs. Together, they will also support the next generation of professionals through career workshops, internships and scholarships.
Ivonne Valdes, Vice President of Global Sales for the Cloud and Service Provider Segment at Schneider Electric, currently serves as chair of the LatinX members group for iMasons. Claudia Massey, Global Vice President of Business Operations for the Cloud & Service Provider Segment for Schneider Electric, holds the position of group co-chair.
"I joined iMasons three years ago because they shared my vision to encourage a career in the data center and technology areas of specialty, but also to support minority students that are exploring a career in STEM," said Valdes. "I am thrilled to work with a broader set of my peers at Schneider Electric and contribute to the creation of a diverse community of IT and data center professionals, educational institutions and potential future employers."
To attract a wider group of individuals to the industry and encourage underrepresented groups to consider a career in Digital Infrastructure, iMasons launched The Diversity & Inclusion Champion Award. In 2019, Valdes was selected as the award winner, recognizing her leadership and achievements that celebrate and foster greater diversity in the industry.
"Industry collaboration and knowledge sharing is critical to spark new ideas and drive innovation in the data center," said Dean Nelson, the founder and chairman of Infrastructure Masons. "Schneider Electric shares our commitment to advance the industry and as a leader in the sector, we look forward to making their depth of expertise and experience available to our broader community."
About Schneider Electric
At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to do more with less, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.
We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.
We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate with our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.
About Infrastructure Masons
Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a non-profit, professional association of technology and business leaders who represent over $150Bn in infrastructure projects in over 130 countries. The organization is guided by an Advisory Council comprised of global leaders who manage some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world. The iMasons vision is to Unite the Builders of the Digital Age by enabling our global membership to Connect, Grow, and Give Back. Members leave their companies at the door and connect as individuals. IMasons has four strategic industry priorities – increase Awareness, enhance Education opportunities, champion Diversity & Inclusion, and inspire Sustainability through deep member engagement. Visit the website at www.imasons.org
