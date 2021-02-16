DENVER, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is offering several scholarships, grants and fellowship awards for members to attend its eighth annual conference Sept. 8-10, 2021, in Aurora, Colorado.
WiCyS brings together women in cybersecurity from academia, research, government and industry with the goal of recruiting, retaining and advancing talented females in the field. The conference is its premier event of networking, learning, sharing and enhancing skills.
"From its inception, WiCyS has provided financial assistance so members can expand their knowledge and skills and network with others. It's really the heart of the community and something we are very proud to continue," said Dr. Janell Straach, chair of the board and conference.
All students must be current WiCyS student members and must apply for WiCyS scholarships in order to attend the conference, as there is no open student registration. Faculty must be a WiCyS Student Chapter Advisor or WiCyS faculty member that has not previously attended the conference. For WiCyS members who identify as part of the Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) community, there is an associated fellowship award. U.S. veterans can apply for the Veteran Fellowship Award.
All these opportunities will allow participants to embrace the conference that will include panels, hands-on workshops, lightning talks, a student poster competition and more from experts in the cybersecurity field. Each year, half of conference attendees receive these awards.
The WiCyS conference is not only the flagship conference for women in cybersecurity but also, regardless of gender, is the largest cybersecurity conference in the U.S. that ensures comparable representation of students and professionals, and of academia and industry (public and private sector).
The deadline to apply for awards is March 1. For more information, visit http://www.wicys.org/scholarships-grants-and-fellowship-awards.
About WiCyS:
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. WiCyS offers opportunities and resources for its members and collaboration benefits for its sponsors and partners. Strategic partners include Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Cisco, Facebook, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Flatiron, Fortinet, Google, HERE Technologies, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Nike, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Optum, Palo Alto Networks, SANS Institute, SAP, SentinelOne, SpearTip, Starbucks, Target, University of California San Diego, Verizon, and Workday. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.
Media Contact
Lynn Dohm, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), 815-530-7307, lynn@wicys.org
SOURCE Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)