CANTON, Mass., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing number of citizens being asked to remain in their homes or limit travel, School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, today announced virtual, one-on-one music lessons for its 40,000 students around the world through its School of Rock Remote program.
"At School of Rock, the health and safety of our students is our top priority, which is why we have rapidly adapted our operations in order to meet students' needs," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "School of Rock Remote along with our School of Rock Method App is a fantastic way to provide continuity and connection. Our instructors are gigging musicians, and they have shown their flexibility to make sure the music goes on."
Students will use video conferencing during their regularly scheduled lesson times to gain access to their skilled music instructor. The new virtual lesson room coupled with School of Rock's proprietary Method App™, SongFirst™ approach and Method Books™ will offer a comprehensive music learning experience that is fun, educational and safe. In addition to meeting the needs of current students, School of Rock understands that millions of additional people can benefit from remote music education. New students are welcome to join the School of Rock community by contacting their local school.
Additionally, Hal Leonard, the world's largest print music publisher of performance and instructional material, has partnered with School of Rock to provide students a free 60-day pass to SheetMusicDirect.com, a nearly endless library of notation in virtually every genre, including rock. Sheet Music Direct PASS is the world's leading digital sheet music subscription service.
School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons, drum lessons, bass lessons, keyboard lessons, and singing lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.
