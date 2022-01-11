BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over 670 schools across 63 countries, two U.S. territories and all 50 U.S. states partnered with VHS Learning for the 2020-21 school year. Additionally, 92% of schools that partnered with VHS Learning in the 2019-20 school year continued to do so in the 2020-21 school year. In fact, over the past three years, on average, 92 percent of schools have stayed on as partners of the nonprofit online provider, year after year.
"We are dedicated to providing excellent service and support to students and educators, and our high retention rate reflects the value that schools find with the VHS Learning program," said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. "According to our latest participant surveys, 94% of school administrators, 93% of site coordinators and 87% of teachers reported satisfaction with their VHS Learning experience."
VHS Learning has gained a reputation for its high standard of educational quality, including rigorous professional development for teachers. All VHS Learning teachers must successfully complete VHS Learning's graduate-level Online Teaching Methodologies (OTM) training course to learn best practices for online teaching and learning. Teachers who provide instruction for VHS Learning courses are high school certified in their subject areas, with 81% possessing a master's degree or higher.
There were more than 23,000 student enrollments in VHS Learning courses in the 2020-21 academic year. Courses are open to students through their local school's participation in the VHS Learning program and are also available to homeschool and other students who choose to enroll in VHS Learning courses directly. With more than 250 unique online courses, including 24 Advanced Placement® (AP) options, the program is typically used by schools to give students additional course and scheduling choices.
In the 2020-21 academic year, students' overall pass rate (defined as completing a course with a final grade of 60 or higher) was 92%. And for the last three years, on average, 92% of students taking a VHS Learning course have succeeded in achieving a final grade of 60 or higher.
"The results that our partner schools have experienced are even more gratifying given the challenges they faced during the pandemic," said DeFuria. "Our 26 years in online education has prepared us to provide expert guidance to schools, and we are doing everything we can to help schools provide students with the rigorous instruction necessary to prepare them for college, careers, and beyond."
About VHS Learning
VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with 25 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. Offering more than 250 unique online courses for high school credit, including 24 AP® courses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses, VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC), and Cognia. Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow us on Twitter at @VHSLearning.
