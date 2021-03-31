MCLEAN, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to enterprises, state and local governments, students and IoT solution providers, today announced that Schurz Communications, Inc. selected its LTE network failover solution to ensure business continuity for customers in the event of unexpected service outages. Kajeet's LTE network failover solution will enhance network resilience across Schurz's five broadband properties in Maryland, Vermont, Minnesota, Iowa and Arizona.
"Ensuring network resilience is a top priority as even one minute of downtime can cost our customers thousands of dollars in lost revenue and productivity," said Tom Williams, chief technology officer at Schurz Communications. "While we pride ourselves in delivering the most reliable internet service, factors like massive power outages that impact world-wide communication are out of our control. Kajeet's LTE network failover solution will ensure our customers' critical business systems remain online."
According to Gartner, the average cost of network downtime is $5,600 per minute. However, the consequences of a network outage include more than just monetary losses. Network downtime can cause reputational damage, expose sensitive data and leave businesses at risk for security threats. Kajeet's LTE network failover solution negates internet disruptions by providing a stand-alone wireless router that uses LTE connectivity to automatically switch over when the primary network fails. Its cloud-based malware and cybersecurity tools merge with existing security architecture to provide additional protection during an outage. The solution can be easily integrated with the client's network infrastructure and works with all the major North American wireless networks.
"With more companies relying on the internet to run and manage their businesses, uninterrupted access is no longer a nice to have; it is now a core business necessity," said Michael Cooley, general manager of enterprise solutions at Kajeet. "We're pleased to partner with Schurz to ensure network resilience for its customers during internet outages."
Kajeet's LTE network failover solution is built on its award-winning wireless connectivity management platform, Sentinel®. Sentinel enables data and device management, network security, real-time monitoring and advanced reporting all in one, easy-to-use platform. Sentinel can be easily integrated into any network infrastructure and works with all the major North American wireless networks.
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 38 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow on Twitter at @Kajeet.
About Schurz Communications Inc.
Schurz Communications Inc. is a Mishawaka, Indiana-based company focused on the technology of information sharing. It owns five broadband companies, a cloud managed service company and multiple minority investments. Geographically, Schurz Communications is an international company with primary U.S. locations in Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Vermont. For more information, visit http://www.schurz.com.
