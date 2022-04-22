As Schwazze strives to bring best-in-class customer service and product selection to customers across Colorado and New Mexico, the company invests in SiteSeer as its site selection and market analysis platform.
BOISE, Idaho, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --SiteSeer Technologies, creator of SiteSeer Professional site selection software and Void Analysis Pro is pleased to welcome a new subscriber, Schwazze, to the SiteSeer platform. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Schwazze (OTCQX:SHWZ, NEO:SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico. The company's portfolio includes 32 dispensaries under the brand names Star Buds (CO), Emerald Fields (CO), and R. Greenleaf (NM), seven cultivation sites in Colorado and New Mexico, and two manufacturing facilities in Colorado and New Mexico.
Todd Williams, Senior Advisor for Strategy at Schwazze, says the company sought a tool to expedite growth through analysis of markets for incremental locations as well as optimizing its existing retail store portfolio.
"We strive to be the number one operator in Colorado and New Mexico, and we think SiteSeer is the tool to help us get there," Williams says. "For our existing stores, SiteSeer will allow us to analyze our best performers and determine opportunities for those that are underperforming. As we continue to acquire or build additional dispensaries, SiteSeer will help us analyze locations that best fit our strategic guidelines. The customer analytics tools will allow us to be more knowledgeable about our consumers, catering our locations and product offerings to their needs."
SiteSeer's many features will help Schwazze make more data-based decisions and accelerate its growth. Danielle Yanskey, Chief Operating Officer for SiteSeer Technologies, says SiteSeer is looking forward to helping this market leader achieve its objectives. "Schwazze has big goals, and we're excited to supply them the tools and expertise to reach them," she says.
Schwazze Chief Operating Officer Nirup Krishnamurthy says that the company wants to incorporate data into its decision making. "We want to ensure we make ongoing improvements to our modeling processes and confirm our own experience-based insights about our existing stores and new-build developments with quality data," he says. "Schwazze is looking forward to accelerating our growth plan and bringing our best-in-class customer service and product selection to customers across Colorado and New Mexico."
ABOUT SITESEER TECHNOLOGIES
SiteSeer Technologies, LLC, provides a suite of software, professional services, consulting and support for site selection and market analysis. Its flagship Software-as-a-Service, SiteSeer Professional, is a web-based analytics platform that helps businesses make data-driven location decisions with features and tools that include mapping, trade area analysis, demographics, customer analytics, custom reporting, analytics, model building, hot spots, site scorecards and predictive modeling tools. The SiteSeer Professional product suite also includes a real estate analytics tool (Void Analysis Pro with Retail match and Match Score) and a territory management tool (Automated Territory Optimization Model (ATOM)). Learn more at http://www.siteseer.com.
