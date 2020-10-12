BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Labster, the award-winning virtual laboratory simulation company, today announced their virtual conference event, Science Online (SO): Inspired to be streamed on October 14, 2020 from 11:00AM - 04:30PM EDT. The conference includes speakers: Sal Khan, CEO of Khan Academy, Michael Bodekaer Jensen, CEO of Labster, and various educators from the top universities worldwide.
Presented by Labster, Science Online (SO): Inspired is a free one day virtual conference with panel discussions, breakout sessions, and keynotes on topics most important to science educators who are navigating the hybrid-learning environment brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Participants will have an opportunity to attend sessions hosted by a range of their peers and learn more about virtual learning technology and how to implement them in their high school or higher education science courses.
Labster's programs were designed with the option to be operated entirely online, and they continue to implement new ways to engage with the program. SO: Inspired highlights this focus by bringing together educators with a network of talented professionals to develop relationships and foster a community looking to better adapt to the new normals. Topics in the 10+ panels will include:
- A Discussion With Sal Khan: Sal will engage in a purposeful chat with Labster's Mads Bonde about the difficulties around developing and using technology to significantly transform student outcomes, as well as the challenges and potential of shifting to distance learning during the pandemic and beyond.
- Surviving and Thriving in the New Learning Environment: Online learning is not just a digital version of the in-person classroom, we have an opportunity to recreate it. Learn best practices that promote learning and reduce anxiety for students and faculty alike.
- The Classroom of the Future: Michael Bodekaer Jensen will give a keynote address on his perspective of the future of learning. Understanding how we will teach, what students will learn, and a blue sky look at technologies and platforms through tomorrow's telescope.
"Science educators are facing a difficult new reality -- pioneering solutions to ensure students succeed in this rapidly changing learning environment," said Michael Bodekaer Jensen, CEO and co-founder of Labster. "The SO: Inspired event offers an opportunity for the STEM education community to come together to share stories, tips and best practices that will help meet their short-term and long-term needs in the 'classroom'. Our ultimate goal is to inspire the next generation of scientists, and this can only be done by first empowering science educators with the right tools to motivate and engage their students."
Registration for the event is free to all interested. For more information on Science Online (SO): Inspired, please visit: https://conferences.labster.com/
About Labster
Labster is dedicated to developing fully interactive virtual laboratory simulations that are designed to stimulate students' natural curiosity and highlight the connection between science and the real world. The simulations can be used in a variety of different ways, from a full lab replacement to a supplemental learning activity. Labster works with leading educational institutions to improve science learning, resulting in collaborations with over 1,000 institutions around the world, including ETH in Zurich, MIT and Imperial College. www.labster.com
Media Contact:
Jayson Lynn
jayson@dittopr.co
Ditto Public Relations