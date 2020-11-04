LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games," "SGC" or the "Company") today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company's third quarter results were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 disruptions primarily in the Gaming business unit during the quarter, affecting comparability to the prior year period.
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Third quarter revenue was $698 million compared to $855 million in the prior year period and an increase from $539 million in the second quarter. The Company's Gaming revenue was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 disruptions that has resulted in continued reduced operations of casino operators globally. Our Lottery, SciPlay and Digital businesses grew in the quarter, highlighting the strategic investments we have made in the Digital space and the breadth of our portfolio.
- Net loss was $111 million compared to net income of $18 million in the prior year period, due to lower revenue and the effects of COVID-19. Results were also impacted by a $24 million loss on remeasurement of debt compared to a $19 million gain in the prior year period.
- Consolidated AEBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $235 million largely driven by COVID-19 disruptions, which affect prior year comparability. Our Lottery, SciPlay and Digital business all increased AEBITDA by 10% or more with our Digital business up nearly 50% and SciPlay up over 50% from the prior year.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $140 million consistent with the year ago period.
- Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below (which further adjusts our previously presented measure of free cash flow), increased $11 million from the prior year to $62 million driven primarily by working capital improvements.
- Available liquidity, including SciPlay, at quarter-end was $1.2 billion. On October 8, 2020, subsequent to quarter-end, the Company amended its credit agreement that extended the Covenant Relief Period under its revolving credit facility through the first quarter of 2022 and made a $100 million voluntary payment.
Barry Cottle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Games, said, "As a result of our team's focus on our strategy, our diverse portfolio and our commitment to cost management, we delivered strong cash flow in the third quarter. I really am excited around all the great games, products and solutions we have to help our partners navigate the current environment and provide innovative solutions for the future. I'd also like to welcome the proven industry leaders to our board who will augment our focus on de-levering our balance sheet and will help the company prudently and thoughtfully shape our corporate strategy."
Michael Eklund, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Scientific Games, added, "The team did a great job driving cash flow improvements this quarter, and we will continue to diligently evaluate additional opportunities to increase cash flow and de-lever. Looking ahead, our team will remain highly focused on driving operational efficiencies, further bolstering our liquidity and strengthening our balance sheet. My overarching focus is to improve the balance sheet through operational and business process improvements."
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
($ in millions)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
Revenue
$
698
$
855
Net (loss) income
(111)
18
Net cash provided by operating activities
140
141
Capital expenditures
50
75
Non-GAAP Financial Measures(1)
Consolidated AEBITDA
$
235
$
344
Consolidated AEBITDA margin
34
%
40
%
Free cash flow
$
62
$
51
Balance Sheet Measures
As of September 30, 2020
As of December 31, 2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,045
$
313
Principal face value of debt outstanding(2)
9,519
8,960
Available liquidity
1,198
906
(1) The financial measures "Consolidated AEBITDA", "Consolidated AEBITDA margin", and "free cash flow" are non-GAAP financial measures defined below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying supplemental tables at the end of this release.
BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
($ in millions)
Revenue
AEBITDA
AEBITDA Margin
2020
2019
$
%
2020
2019
$
%
2020
2019
PP Change(1)
Gaming
$
231
$
454
(223)
(49)
%
$
77
$
226
(149)
(66)
%
33
%
50
%
(17)
Lottery
241
220
21
10
%
109
99
10
10
%
45
%
45
%
—
SciPlay
151
116
35
30
%
49
32
17
54
%
33
%
28
%
5
Digital
75
65
10
15
%
25
17
8
47
%
33
%
26
%
7
PP - percentage points.
(1) As calculations are made using whole dollar numbers, actual results may vary compared to calculations presented in this table.
Key Highlights
- SciPlay AEBITDA increased by 54% from the prior year to $49 million primarily driven by revenue growth of 30%.
- Digital AEBITDA increased nearly 50% from the prior year to $25 million. Domestic iGaming revenue grew nearly 150% from the prior year period driven primarily by strong growth in New Jersey. During the quarter we announced new and extended partnerships with Hard Rock, Flutter and Wynn Resorts among others.
- Gaming revenue decreased 49% as COVID-19 disruptions resulted in continued reduced operations of casino operators in various jurisdictions globally. Over 90% of domestic casinos have reopened including New York commercial casinos a large market that opened in mid-September.
- Gaming operations coin-in for turned on units were up double-digits reflecting the popularity of our games and game franchises like Dancing Drums Explosion.
- Gaming product sales received strong ship share reflecting the breadth of our product offerings for commercial and tribal openings this quarter.
- Lottery instant ticket sales are up over 20% for instant game retail sales in the most recent twelve-week period compared to the same period last year.
- Lottery revenue and AEBITDA were both 10% higher than the prior year. The revenue growth was driven by domestic instant tickets and international product sales.
LIQUIDITY
($ in millions)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
Increase / (Decrease)
Net loss
$
(111)
$
18
$
(129)
Non-cash adjustments included in net loss
191
149
42
Non-cash interest
5
6
(1)
Changes in deferred income taxes and other
2
—
2
Distributed earnings from equity investments
9
2
7
Changes in working capital accounts
44
(34)
78
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
140
$
141
$
(1)
- As of September 30, 2020, we had $1.2 billion in available liquidity, which included SciPlay's revolving credit facility.
- On October 8, 2020, the Company and requisite lenders under the Company's revolving credit facility entered into a Credit Agreement Amendment that extended the Covenant Relief Period established in the May 8, 2020 amendment, by an additional three quarters. Compliance with the consolidated net first lien leverage ratio in the Credit Agreement will now resume with the quarter ending March 31, 2022.
- On October 9, 2020 the Company made a voluntary payment of $100 million against the balance drawn on the revolving credit facility, demonstrating the confidence we have in our diversified business model.
- Capital expenditures totaled $50 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $75 million in the prior-year period. For 2020, the Company now expects capital expenditures will be $210 million - $225 million, which is lower than the prior range of $210 million - $240 million.
- Year to date through September 30, 2020, the Company generated free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $114 million, including $62 million of positive free cash flow in the third quarter due to the strength of our diverse portfolio. We continue to expect to be free cash flow positive for the full year 2020.
Completion of MacAndrews & Forbes Transaction
- Long-term institutional investors have completed their acquisition of a 34.9% stake in the Company from MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated ("MacAndrews & Forbes"). The Stockholders Agreement with MacAndrews & Forbes is now terminated and all rights held by MacAndrews & Forbes, other than registration rights, are no longer in effect.
- The reconstituted board will review all strategic options to improve and maximize shareholder value with an objective to de-lever the balance sheet. This broader review of strategy will be supported by operational improvements along with renewed focus on working capital management. This was demonstrated by the solid financial results, improvements in working capital activities, and strong free cash flow this quarter.
Announcing Hamish McLennan to Serve As New Independent Member of the Board of Directors
- Mr. McLennan chairs several Australian Securities Exchange-listed companies including REA Group Limited, a $15 billion global digital advertising company, and HT&E Limited, a media and entertainment company operating radio, digital and outdoor businesses, and is Deputy Chairman of Magellan Financial Group, a globally-focused equity fund with approximately $100 billion worth of investments under management. Mr. McLennan is also Chairman of Rugby Australia Limited, the governing body of rugby union in Australia, and a director of Claim Central Consolidated, a global digital claims solutions business. Mr. McLennan is an experienced media and marketing executive, previously serving as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Network Ten Holdings, an Australian entertainment and news content company, Executive Vice President for News Corporation, a global diversified media and information services company, in Sydney and New York, and Global Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Young & Rubicam, a division of WPP, the world's largest communications services group.
Earnings Conference Call
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Services
$
417
$
452
$
1,161
$
1,368
Product sales
124
255
376
731
Instant products
157
148
425
438
Total revenue
698
855
1,962
2,537
Operating expenses:
Cost of services(1)
132
133
388
401
Cost of product sales(1)
87
115
247
333
Cost of instant products(1)
70
69
205
211
Selling, general and administrative
164
175
513
535
Research and development
41
47
123
142
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
136
162
414
497
Goodwill impairment
—
—
54
—
Restructuring and other
20
11
58
24
Total operating expenses
650
712
2,002
2,143
Operating income (loss)
48
143
(40)
394
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(131)
(146)
(379)
(447)
Earnings (loss) from equity investments
2
4
(3)
17
Loss on debt financing transactions
(1)
—
(1)
(60)
(Loss) gain on remeasurement of debt
(24)
19
(26)
21
Other (expense) income, net
—
(5)
(4)
2
Total other expense, net
(154)
(128)
(413)
(467)
Net (loss) income before income taxes
(106)
15
(453)
(73)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(5)
3
(11)
(8)
Net (loss) income
(111)
18
(464)
(81)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
6
4
15
6
Net (loss) income attributable to SGC
$
(117)
$
14
$
(479)
$
(87)
Basic and diluted net (loss) income attributable to SGC per share:
Basic
$
(1.23)
$
0.15
$
(5.09)
$
(0.94)
Diluted
$
(1.23)
$
0.15
$
(5.09)
$
(0.94)
Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations:
Basic shares
95
93
94
93
Diluted shares
95
94
94
93
(1) Excludes depreciation and amortization.
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in millions)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,045
$
313
Restricted cash
85
51
Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $67 and $36, respectively
662
755
Inventories
223
244
Prepaid expenses, deposits and other current assets
256
252
Total current assets
2,271
1,615
Restricted cash
11
11
Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $6 and $-, respectively
24
53
Property and equipment, net
434
500
Operating lease right-of-use assets
96
105
Goodwill
3,234
3,280
Intangible assets, net
1,342
1,516
Software, net
234
258
Equity investments
260
273
Other assets
196
198
Total assets
$
8,102
$
7,809
Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
44
$
45
Accounts payable
230
226
Accrued liabilities
573
495
Total current liabilities
847
766
Deferred income taxes
93
91
Operating lease liabilities
79
88
Other long-term liabilities
290
292
Long-term debt, excluding current portion
9,334
8,680
Total stockholders' deficit(1)
(2,541)
(2,108)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
8,102
$
7,809
(1) Includes $121 million and $104 million in noncontrolling interest as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in millions)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(111)
$
18
$
(464)
$
(81)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities
205
157
665
597
Changes in working capital accounts, net of effects of acquisitions
44
(34)
101
(120)
Changes in deferred income taxes and other
2
—
10
7
Net cash provided by operating activities
140
141
312
403
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(50)
(75)
(142)
(207)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
—
—
(13)
—
Distributions of capital from equity investments, net
—
—
(1)
17
Proceeds from sale of asset and other
—
—
22
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(50)
(75)
(134)
(190)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds (payments) of long-term debt, net
198
(55)
618
(308)
Payments of debt issuance and deferred financing and offering costs
(8)
(1)
(9)
(24)
Net proceeds from issuance of SciPlay's common stock
—
—
—
342
Payments on license obligations
(6)
(13)
(21)
(26)
Sale of future revenue and other, net
1
1
(1)
5
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
185
(68)
587
(11)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
2
(2)
1
(1)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
277
(4)
766
201
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
864
425
375
220
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
1,141
$
421
$
1,141
$
421
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
111
$
121
$
335
$
391
Income taxes paid
11
10
18
28
Distributed earnings from equity investments
9
2
22
24
Cash paid for contingent consideration included in operating activities
—
4
—
23
Supplemental non-cash transactions:
Non-cash interest expense
$
5
$
6
$
16
$
19
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO CONSOLIDATED AEBITDA
AND SUPPLEMENTAL BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited, in millions)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SGC to Consolidated AEBITDA
Net (loss) income attributable to SGC
$
(117)
$
14
$
(479)
$
(87)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
6
4
15
6
Net (loss) income
(111)
18
(464)
(81)
Restructuring and other(1)
20
11
58
24
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
136
162
414
497
Goodwill impairment
—
—
54
—
Other expense, net
3
9
8
7
Interest expense
131
146
379
447
Income tax expense (benefit)
5
(3)
11
8
Stock-based compensation
17
9
41
33
Loss on debt financing transactions
1
—
1
60
Loss (gain) on remeasurement of debt
24
(19)
26
(21)
EBITDA from equity investments(2)
11
15
25
50
(Earnings) loss from equity investments
(2)
(4)
3
(17)
Consolidated AEBITDA
$
235
$
344
$
556
$
1,007
Supplemental Business Segment Data
Business segments AEBITDA
Gaming
$
77
$
226
$
142
$
656
Lottery
109
99
284
306
SciPlay
49
32
144
90
Digital
25
17
68
42
Total business segments AEBITDA
260
374
638
1,094
Corporate and other(3)
(25)
(30)
(82)
(87)
Consolidated AEBITDA
$
235
$
344
$
556
$
1,007
Reconciliation to Consolidated AEBITDA margin
Consolidated AEBITDA
$
235
$
344
$
556
$
1,007
Revenue
698
855
1,962
2,537
Net (loss) income margin
(16)
%
2
%
(24)
%
(3)
%
Consolidated AEBITDA margin (Consolidated AEBITDA/Revenue)
34
%
40
%
28
%
40
%
(1) Refer to Consolidated AEBITDA definition for description of items included in restructuring and other.
(2) EBITDA from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the accompanying supplemental tables at the end of this release. The Company received $9 million and $22 million in cash distributions and return of capital payments from its equity investees for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and $3 million and $43 million in cash distributions and return of capital payments from its equity investees for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.
(3) Includes amounts not allocated to the business segments (including corporate costs) and other non-operating expenses (income).
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - SEGMENT KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS AND SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited, in millions, except unit and per unit data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
Gaming Business Segment Supplemental Financial Data:
Revenue by line of business:
Gaming operations
$
92
$
149
$
16
Gaming machine sales
71
168
53
Gaming systems
43
77
17
Table products
25
60
5
Total revenue
$
231
$
454
$
91
Gaming Operations Revenue:
U.S. and Canada:
Installed base at period end
30,208
31,509
30,324
Average daily revenue per unit
$
26.90
$
38.85
$
4.45
International:(1)
Installed base at period end
33,493
33,663
34,333
Average daily revenue per unit
$
5.65
$
9.62
$
0.83
Gaming Machine Sales:
U.S. and Canada new unit shipments
3,114
5,530
1,431
International new unit shipments
1,887
2,731
2,917
Total new unit shipments
5,001
8,261
4,348
Average sales price per new unit
$
12,881
$
17,500
$
11,137
Gaming Machine Unit Sales Components:
U.S. and Canada unit shipments:
Replacement units
1,523
4,152
640
Casino opening and expansion units
1,591
1,378
791
Total unit shipments
3,114
5,530
1,431
International unit shipments:
Replacement units
1,887
2,631
2,532
Casino opening and expansion units
—
100
385
Total unit shipments
1,887
2,731
2,917
Lottery Business Segment Supplemental Financial Data:
Instant products revenue by geography:
United States
$
113
$
104
$
104
International
44
46
29
Instant products revenue
$
157
$
150
$
133
Lottery systems revenue by financial statement line item:
Services revenue
$
55
$
50
$
54
Product sales revenue
29
20
22
Total Lottery systems revenue
$
84
$
70
$
76
Digital Business Segment Supplemental Financial Data:
Revenue by Line of Business:
Sports and platform
$
31
$
29
$
26
Gaming and other
44
36
47
Total revenue
$
75
$
65
$
73
Wagers processed through OGS (in billions)
$
12.4
$
9.0
$
14.0
SciPlay Business Segment Supplemental Financial Data:
Revenue by Platform:
Mobile
$
132
$
97
$
144
Web and other
19
19
22
Total revenue
$
151
$
116
$
166
Mobile penetration(2)
87
%
84
%
87
%
Average MAU(3)
7.3
7.8
8.1
Average DAU(4)
2.6
2.7
2.7
ARPDAU(5)
$
0.63
$
0.47
$
0.67
(1) Excludes the impact of game content licensing revenue.
(2) Mobile penetration is defined as the percentage of SciPlay revenue generated from mobile platforms.
(3) MAU = Monthly Active Users is a count of visitors to our sites during a month. An individual who plays multiple games or from multiple devices may, in certain circumstances, be counted more than once. However, we use third-party data to limit the occurrence of multiple counting.
(4) DAU = Daily Active Users is a count of visitors to our sites during a day. An individual who plays multiple games or from multiple devices may, in certain circumstances, be counted more than once. However, we use third-party data to limit the occurrence of multiple counting.
(5) ARPDAU = Average revenue per DAU is calculated by dividing revenue for a period by the DAU for the period by the number of days for the period.
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited, in millions, except for ratio)
CALCULATION OF CONSOLIDATED AEBITDA AND NET DEBT LEVERAGE RATIO
Twelve Months Ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Net (loss) income attributable to SGC
$
(522)
$
120
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
21
6
Net (loss) income
(501)
126
Restructuring and other
62
(147)
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
564
660
Goodwill impairment
54
—
Other expense (income), net
13
(9)
Interest expense
521
596
Income tax expense
9
15
Stock-based compensation
45
43
Loss on debt financing transactions
41
60
Gain on remeasurement of debt
38
(35)
EBITDA from equity investments
42
68
Earnings from equity investments
(4)
(26)
Consolidated AEBITDA
$
884
$
1,351
As of
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Principal face value of debt outstanding(1)
$
9,519
$
8,960
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
1,045
363
Net debt
$
8,474
$
8,597
Net debt leverage ratio
9.6
6.4
(1) Principal face value of outstanding 2026 Secured Euro Notes and 2026 Unsecured Euro Notes are translated at the constant foreign exchange rate at issuance of these notes. Euro to USD exchange rates at issuance and as of September 30, 2020 were 1.24 and 1.17, respectively, resulting in an $39 million adjustment increasing the principal face value of debt outstanding presented above. Additionally, the 2020 and 2019 principal face values exclude $7 million and $11 million, respectively, in proceeds received in 2019 from transactions completed in 2018 which are presented as debt but which require no cash repayment.
CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
140
$
141
$
312
$
403
Less: Capital expenditures
(50)
(75)
(142)
(207)
(Less)/Add: Distributions of capital from equity investments, net of contributions
—
—
(1)
17
Less: Payments on license obligations
(6)
(13)
(21)
(26)
Less: Change in restricted cash impacting working capital
(22)
(2)
(34)
(6)
Free cash flow(1)
$
62
$
51
$
114
$
181
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECAST QUARTERLY CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW
FY 2020
FY 2019
Q1
Q2
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Free cash flow, as previously reported
$
59
$
5
$
96
$
38
$
53
$
56
$
243
Adjust for change in restricted cash impacting working capital
(4)
(8)
(1)
(3)
(2)
(4)
(10)
Recast free cash flow(1)
$
55
$
(3)
$
95
$
35
$
51
$
52
$
233
(1) Calculation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, have been recast to further adjust our previously presented measure, free cash flow, to exclude changes in restricted cash, substantially associated with the recent expansion of iLottery operations, that impacts working capital, and align such calculation with the revised management view and definition of such non-GAAP financial measure.
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM EQUITY INVESTMENTS
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
EBITDA from equity investments:
Earnings (loss) from equity investments
$
2
$
4
$
(3)
$
17
Add: Income tax expense
—
2
2
7
Add: Depreciation and amortization
9
9
23
25
Add: Interest income, net and other
—
—
3
1
EBITDA from equity investments
$
11
$
15
$
25
$
50
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET (LOSS) INCOME
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Consolidated AEBITDA Margin
Net (loss) income margin(1)
(16)
%
2
%
(24)
%
(3)
%
Restructuring and other(2)
3
%
1
%
3
%
1
%
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
20
%
19
%
21
%
20
%
Goodwill impairment
—
%
—
%
3
%
—
%
Interest expense
20
%
17
%
20
%
18
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1)
%
—
%
(1)
%
1
%
Stock-based compensation and other expense, net
3
%
2
%
3
%
2
%
Loss on debt financing transactions
—
%
—
%
—
%
2
%
Loss (gain) on remeasurement of debt
4
%
(2)
%
1
%
(2)
%
Equity investments
1
%
1
%
2
%
1
%
Consolidated AEBITDA Margin
34
%
40
%
28
%
40
%
(1) Calculated as net (loss) income as a percentage of revenue.
(2) Refer to Consolidated AEBITDA definition for description of items included in restructuring and other.
Due to rounding, certain numbers presented herein may not precisely agree or add up on a cumulative basis to the totals previously reported.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company's management uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures: Consolidated AEBITDA, Consolidated AEBITDA margin, free cash flow, EBITDA from equity investments, and net debt and net debt leverage ratio (each, as described more fully below). These non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosures. They should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements filed with the SEC. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
Specifically, the Company's management uses Consolidated AEBITDA to, among other things: (i) monitor and evaluate the performance of the consolidated Company's business operations; (ii) facilitate management's internal and external comparisons of the Company's consolidated historical operating performance; and (iii) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operating investments and operating budgets.
In addition, the Company's management uses Consolidated AEBITDA and Consolidated AEBITDA margin to facilitate management's external comparisons of the Company's consolidated results to the historical operating performance of other companies that may have different capital structures and debt levels.
The Company's management uses EBITDA from equity investments to monitor and evaluate the performance of the Company's equity investments. The Company's management uses net debt and net debt leverage ratio in monitoring and evaluating the Company's overall liquidity, financial flexibility and leverage.
The Company's management believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful as they provide management and investors with information regarding the Company's financial condition and operating performance that is an integral part of management's reporting and planning processes. In particular, the Company's management believes that Consolidated AEBITDA is helpful because this non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the effects of restructuring, transaction, integration or other items that management believes is less indicative of the Company's ongoing underlying operating performance and are better evaluated separately. Management believes Consolidated AEBITDA margin is useful for analysts and investors as this measure allows an evaluation of the performance of our ongoing business operations and provides insight into the cash operating income margins generated from our business, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced. Moreover, management believes EBITDA from equity investments is useful to investors because the Company's Lottery business is conducted through a number of equity investments, and this measure eliminates financial items from the equity investees' earnings that management believes has less bearing on the equity investees' performance. Management believes that free cash flow provides useful information regarding the Company's liquidity and its ability to service debt and fund investments. Management also believes that free cash flow is useful for investors because it provides them with an important perspective on the cash available for debt repayment and other strategic measures, after making necessary capital investments in property and equipment and necessary license payments to support the Company's ongoing business operations and taking into account cash flows relating to the Company's equity investments. See Supplemental Information- Recast Quarterly Calculation of Free Cash Flow above for the recast of free cash flow, which further adjusts our previously used measure, free cash flow, to exclude changes in restricted cash, substantially associated with the recent expansion of iLottery operations, that are impacting working capital, and align such calculation with the revised management view and definition of such non-GAAP financial measure. Such restricted cash is excluded because it is not available to fund debt repayments or other initiatives and therefore management believes this calculation better aligns with the reason management uses this non-GAAP information.
Consolidated AEBITDA
Consolidated AEBITDA, as used herein, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure and is reconciled to net (loss) income as the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as set forth in the schedule titled "Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SGC to Consolidated AEBITDA." Consolidated AEBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, the consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements filed with the SEC. Consolidated AEBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
Consolidated AEBITDA is reconciled to consolidated net (loss) income and includes net (loss) income attributable to SGC with the following adjustments: (1) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, (2) restructuring and other, which includes charges or expenses attributable to: (i) employee severance; (ii) management restructuring and related costs; (iii) restructuring and integration; (iv) cost savings initiatives; (v) major litigation; and (vi) acquisition costs and other unusual items; (3) depreciation and amortization expense and impairment charges (including goodwill impairments); (4) change in fair value of investments and remeasurement of debt; (5) interest expense; (6) income tax expense; (7) stock-based compensation; (8) loss (gain) on debt financing transactions; and (9) other expense (income), net. In addition to the preceding adjustments, we exclude earnings from equity method investments and add (without duplication) our pro rata share of EBITDA of our equity investments, which represents our share of earnings (whether or not distributed to us) before income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and interest (income) expense, net of our joint ventures and minority investees, which is included in our calculation of Consolidated AEBITDA to align with the provisions of our long-term debt arrangements. AEBITDA is presented exclusively as our segment measure of profit or loss.
Consolidated AEBITDA Margin
Consolidated AEBITDA margin, as used herein, represents our Consolidated AEBITDA (as defined above) for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, each calculated as a percentage of revenue. Consolidated AEBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure for illustrative purposes only and is reconciled to net (loss) income attributable to SGC, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, in a schedule above.
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow, as used herein, represents net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures (which includes lottery, gaming and digital systems expenditures and other intangible assets and software expenditures), less payments on license obligations, less contributions to equity method investments plus distributions of capital from equity investments, and adjusted for changes in restricted cash impacting working capital. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as a supplemental disclosure for illustrative purposes only and is reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, in a schedule above. See Supplemental Information- Recast Quarterly Calculation of Free Cash Flow above for the recast of free cash flow, which further adjusts our previously used measure, free cash flow, to exclude changes in restricted cash, substantially associated with the recent expansion of iLottery operations, that are impacting working capital, and align such calculation with the revised management view and definition of such non-GAAP financial measure. Such restricted cash is excluded because it is not available to fund debt repayments or other initiatives and therefore management believes this calculation better aligns with the reason management uses this non-GAAP information.
EBITDA from Equity Investments
EBITDA from equity investments, as used herein, represents our share of earnings (whether or not distributed to us) plus income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense (inclusive of amortization of payments made to customers for LNS), interest income, net, and other non-cash and unusual items from our joint ventures and minority investees. EBITDA from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure for illustrative purposes only and is reconciled to earnings from equity investments, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, in a schedule above.
Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage Ratio
Net debt is defined as total principal face value of debt outstanding, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, less cash and cash equivalents. Principal face value of debt outstanding includes the face value of debt issued under Senior Secured Credit Facilities, Senior Notes and Subordinated Notes, all described in Note 15 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, but it does not include long term obligations under financing leases or $7 million in proceeds received in 2019 from transactions completed in 2018 which are presented as debt. In addition, principal face value of debt outstanding with respect to the 2026 Secured Euro Notes and 2026 Unsecured Euro Notes are translated at the constant foreign exchange rate at issuance of these notes as those amounts remain payable at the original issuance amounts in Euro. Net debt leverage ratio, as used herein, represents net debt divided by Consolidated AEBITDA (as defined above).