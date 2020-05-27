LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") is unveiling a suite of contactless gaming solutions that will aid casino operators in their quest to keep their players and team members safe while maintaining a fun atmosphere.
Swiftly responding to the need to develop solutions that support enhanced sanitation protocols and assist with social distancing measures in a post COVID-19 world, Scientific Games developed advanced technology solutions to help casino operators reimagine play for their guests.
"Scientific Games has always been committed to innovation, but it is now more critical than ever to develop solutions that help our partners address and adapt to the new normal," said Matt Wilson, Executive Vice President and Gaming Group Chief Executive. "Our suite of contactless gaming solutions enables our partners to deliver a new, yet fun and engaging gaming experience for their players all while keeping them safe. This advanced technology sets a new standard for the industry and is available for our partners now."
Scientific Games' suite of contactless solutions includes the Unified Wallet cashless gaming experience, a Social Distancing Module and Automated Game Sanitization.
Unified Wallet
Scientific Games' Unified Wallet is powering a cashless gaming experience by giving players the power to instantly access funds to play their favorite slots and tables through an app on their personal mobile device. Taking a mobile-first approach, cashless solutions are not only convenient for guests but are also cost effective for casino operators. Unified Wallet eliminates lines at ATMs to withdraw cash or at a kiosk or casino cage to redeem tickets as well as reduces costs on machine maintenance including bill validators, ticket printers and ticket redemption kiosks.
Social Distancing Module
The Social Distancing Module provides three distinct features for operators: Dynamic Distancing, EGM Scheduler and Resort and Game Reserve. These features provide further opportunities for casino operators to adhere to the necessary safety measures now required by public health and gaming officials.
- Dynamic Distancing facilitates social distancing amongst slot players, disabling all games within close proximity once a player cards in.
- EGM Scheduler allows operators to quickly upload a list of games that should remain enabled on the casino floor and even allows them to do so remotely through the use of a Control EGM feature.
- Resort Reserve and Game Reserve allow players to reserve their favorite game during their visit allowing them to customize their experience to their preferences all while staying safe.
Automated Game Sanitization
Keeping casino team members and guests in mind, the Automated Game Sanitization solution eliminates the manual task of searching for games that need to be sanitized on the casino floor by quickly identifying games that require sanitization after active play. Operators can also schedule sanitization at regular intervals for continued sanitization as well as anonymous play.
For additional information on Scientific Games' suite of contactless solutions, visit scientificgames.com.
