KITCHENER, Ontario, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scispot, a Y Combinator-backed life science lab informatics startup, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Scispot provides enterprise-level security for customers' data secured in the Scispot platform.
"Security has always been the top priority for our product and engineering teams as our life science customers trust us with some of their most important data," stated Satya Singh, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Scispot.
With the support of Vanta, a leading automated security and verified compliance platform, Scispot was audited by Prescient Assurance — a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which include but are not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR.
An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type I audit report demonstrates to Scispot's current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.
Scispot provides a secure and no-code digital toolkit for life science and diagnostics labs. The toolkit is a configurable and modern alternative to lab software such as electronic lab notebooks (ELNs) and lab information management systems (LIMS). To learn more about Scispot and its data security and compliance measures, visit their website at http://www.scispot.com or book a meeting.
Scispot is a Y Combinator-backed life science informatics company based in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. It has created the leading operating platform and Labsheets for life science labs, including modern biomanufacturers, diagnostic labs, drug discovery companies, and contract research organizations (CROs). Scispot customers use the platform to design and automate their custom lab workflows at all stages of R&D and manufacturing, from planning, experiment execution to reporting collaboratively. To learn more, please visit http://www.scispot.com or book a product demo.
