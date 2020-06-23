WASHINGTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scoop News Group today announced the winners of FedScoop's 2020 Best Bosses in Federal IT awards.
Each year, the Best Bosses list honors the outstanding achievements of leaders from the government tech community who demonstrate vision and inspiration, rallying their teams to deliver innovative technology solutions to serve American citizens.
"It's such a pleasure to recognize these incredible leaders," said Goldy Kamali, Scoop News Group's Founder and CEO, "This is my favorite thing we do each year, because great leaders are so critical to any organization's success and this year's winner are truly inspiring leaders who are passionate about what they do, have a deep commitment to their people and mission and have demonstrated the ability to inspire their teams to do phenomenal things."
FedScoop received more than 200,000 votes between March and June, narrowing down the top leaders from the hundreds of nominees in open voting.
The FedScoop editorial team interviewed the winners about the importance of federal IT leadership, the advice they have for the next generation of government leaders and some of the best lessons they've learned to get to this point in their careers.
With large, diverse and highly technical workforces, and portfolios of systems, devices and services that are sometimes spread coast-to-coast, agencies depend on these leaders to coordinate those many pieces in support of their broader missions.
"So often, the public focuses on the contracts, shiny new technologies and big budgets associated with federal IT," said Billy Mitchell, FedScoop's Editor-in-Chief. "But the truth is, none of that would be possible without these great leaders. That's why we wanted recognize the Best Bosses in Federal IT and showcase their insights on what it takes to be a great leader."
For a full list of winners, visit https://www.fedscoop.com/special/best-bosses-in-federal-it-2020/.
