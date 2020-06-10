SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope, the first Implementation as a Service Platform on the market, officially launched today to help software companies scale through a combination of technology and an expert marketplace. Scope solves the problem of slow and costly software implementation, connecting SaaS providers and their customers through its marketplace of expert engineers and service providers. Now, software vendors can quickly and cost-effectively scale, serving a much larger slice of their potential market without constraining internal resources or those of their customers. Craft Ventures led the seed round, with participation from Plaid co-founder William Hockey.
"Scope is defining the Implementation as a Service category, creating a home base for notoriously under-resourced implementation teams," said David Sacks, Co-Founder and General Partner at Craft Ventures. "Quickly proving out its premise, Scope has already built a sizable expert marketplace, made early adopters out of Plaid and Square, and completed more than 50 implementations - all before they've launched to the public."
Scope's customers are some of the world's fastest-growing companies, including Plaid, Square, and Shippo, and disruptive startups like TryNow. Use cases include:
- Plaid leverages Scope to improve operational efficiencies for customers looking to digitize and secure financial services.
- Square selected Scope to scale implementation of the Square Online Store and get customers selling online much faster.
- Shippo partnered with Scope to expand the ease of its global shipping platform, which streamlines the logistics for tens of thousands of small businesses across the U.S.
"Implementing new technology can be extremely challenging for any team, regardless of size or technical know-how. The growth of API-based platforms such as Plaid is making it easier than ever for companies to tap into new digital features and capabilities, but only when resources can be allocated to successful integrations. Tools and services that support implementation will be critical in scaling and lowering the barrier to entry for companies to use API-based products. We're excited to see more fintech products built and launched faster than ever," Lowell Putnam, Head of Partnerships at Plaid.
By using Scope, companies reduce churn, lower the cost and time of implementation, and speed up the sales cycle, shortening time to value for end customers. How it works:
- Scope partners with software companies, who identify customers that do not have the technical resources, expertise, or time to implement their software.
- Customers begin a project by providing implementation requirements and Scope's all-in-one Implementation Management Platform automates quotes for costs and timelines, matches experts to projects based on their skills, and manages the process from start to finish.
- Scope's platform and experts are remote by design, allowing for a seamless implementation process that benefits companies navigating the recent global shift to remote work.
- Its extensive marketplace of experts and other service providers are accredited by Scope, ensuring quality control and best-in-class talent.
"By outsourcing technical onboarding to a trained group of third-party experts and engineers, we've discovered a huge growth opportunity for large enterprise and small businesses alike," said Xander Oltmann, CEO and Co-Founder, Scope. "Software providers capitalize on a larger market share, while helping startups and SMBs punch above their weight, giving both the ability to stay focused on their core businesses. Once companies turn on the light using Scope's platform, they can see an entire set of customers that were previously hidden in the dark."
About Scope
Scope is an Implementation-as-a-Service platform for small and large software companies to easily implement their products with customers through a combination of technology and an expert marketplace. Customers including Plaid, Square, Shippo, and TryNow rely on Scope to manage the implementation process, enabling them to scale quickly while reducing time to value for customers. Founded by Xander Oltmann and Chris Stanley in August 2019, Scope is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit: https://www.scopeinc.com.