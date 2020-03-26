DENVER, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope today unveiled an all-new BlueprintScope report, designed for new home builders that design and build home models with multiple configurations and floor plan options. This new product is the first of its kind, allowing new construction specialty contractors and the building material distributors the ability to eliminate mistakes when bidding new construction opportunities. BlueprintScope reports enable the end-user to order a BlueprintScope report for one home model, with all the variations of the floor plan giving them the data necessary to save time, eliminate mistakes, sustain appropriate margins, and win more contracts with precise bidding.
The top home builders in the country design highly efficient new home models for the best use of their development strategy but still want the buyer to have the ability to make small customization options to enhance the buying experience and needs of the homeowner. Mistakes can be made during the blueprint take-off process for specialty contractors and building distributors when these blueprints go to the open market to be bid.
"Our valued client, one of the largest specialty building distributors in the U.S., unveiled to us the problem. Many contractors were submitting bids for base models but were missing the additional optional model upgrades, leaving them holding the bag of lost profits, timely change orders, and missed deadlines. We responded and solved the problem and introduced BlueprintScope for new home builders, allowing them to submit plans for base home models with unlimited variations, giving them the measurement data necessary to create a win-win and a better experience for all parties involved," said Jerod Raisch, Chief Executive Officer of Scope Technologies.
Now, specialty contractors and distributors can drag and drop their plans into www.blueprintscope.com, request the exterior measurements they need, along with how many variations are required and how fast they need the reports. Then, the BlueprintScope reports are delivered to them via email and are always available within their account. The client can then use Scopes SaaS, ProDocs, and based on their business rules, they can create an estimate and material work orders in under a minute.
For more information, please contact Scope Technologies at 1.877.910.5081 or via email at info@myscopetech.com for a detailed demo and free trial report.
Scope Technologies provides contractors, insurance carriers, adjusters, engineers, building material distributors, and architects the measurement reports they need to perform their work effectively. All reports can be processed through ProDocs, an estimating, and work order SaaS that creates estimates and material work orders in seconds using the metadata from the measurement report. Available reports include RoofScope, GutterScope, PaintScope, SidingScope, InsulationScope, ConcreteScope, and BlueprintScope.
Media Contact
Scope Technologies, Inc.
2420 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211
877.910.5094
Related Images
blueprintscope-sample.png
BlueprintScope Sample
Attached is a BlueprintScope sample from new construction blueprints uploaded to www.blueprintscope.com, where the client needed take-off measurements to provide a bid to the new home builder.
Related Links