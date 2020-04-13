TEL AVIV, Israel, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scopio Labs, a company advancing digital microscopy, today announced it has received CE mark certification for its X100 Full Field Peripheral Blood Smear (Full Field PBS) all-digital morphology analysis platform. As the first digital microscope to scan and analyze entire regions of interest from a slide in high resolution, Full Field PBS enables remote consultation and includes a computer-vision based decision support system, advancing manual microscopy into the digital age.
To date, Scopio has demonstrated accurate results on hundreds of patient samples in Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center – Ichilov Hospital.
Accelerating the diagnostic process by scanning and digitizing large areas of the slide in high resolution, Scopio Labs helps facilitate efficient review of digital slides and uses its built-in AI tools to compile a detailed report that can also be remotely shared with experts. Today, a significant number of hematology diagnostic tests continue to be performed using manual microscopes, increasing potential for human error, creating silos of information and delaying life-sustaining decisions.
"The clinical validation of Full Field PBS furthers our efforts to bring the digital revolution into the laboratory and improve the outcome of care across medicine," said Itai Hayut, co-founder and CEO of Scopio Labs. "Digitization is a crucial advancement for hematology labs. With plans to provide additional assistive tools for all microscopy-based hematology diagnostics and unlock new capabilities for the industry, we are thrilled by the positive impact the Full Field PBS system can provide to our partners."
The Full Field PBS offers an end-to-end decision-support tool for clinicians. Its digitized scans are reconstructed with cutting-edge computational photography tools at 100X equivalent magnification and at oil-immersion resolution levels. Built-in machine learning tools then pre-classify cells within the slide and create a data summary of the results. The image data, as well as the data summary, can be reviewed by experts in multiple locations – in the lab that generated the samples, and in other labs within the organization's network. Scopio Labs platforms are scalable, suit a variety of both large and small labs, easily integrate with standard processes and are market-ready.
"The medical profession is always looking to improve patient outcomes and advance care," said Ben-Zion Katz, Director, Hematology Laboratories at Ichilov Hospital. "However, manual microscopy requires experts to choose between platforms that offer a large field of vision or high resolution. By digitizing microscopy slides and reconstructing them into high resolution and quality scans that can be shared and analyzed remotely, Scopio Labs' Full Field PBS offers hematologists the best of all worlds, and as a result, the opportunity to significantly reduce turnaround times and accelerate treatment initiation, giving each patient the best chance of success."
Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) is the largest acute care facility in Israel, managing 1.8 million patient visits per year. The institution installed the Scopio platforms in 2019, and conducted hundreds of tests on patient samples, comparing the analysis quality to standard workflows.
Scopio Labs, founded in 2015, develops breakthroughs in digital microscopy that help improve accuracy, efficiency and accessibility wherever the microscope plays a role in the diagnostic process. The Scopio microscope captures and digitizes full slide microscopy data. Using advanced computational photography techniques to reconstruct data, Scopio offers an automated digital microscopy scanning system with uniquely high resolution and quality images.
The company creates end-to-end solutions that provide AI-based decision support systems and remote collaboration tools in hematology, pathology, research and veterinary medicine. Scopio supports clinical applications while also powering innovation in areas such as academic research and drug discovery.
