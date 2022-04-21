Dell Technologies, Progressive Insurance and Trend Micro Lead Group of Large Organizations Renewing Support
WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SCORE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, today announced a series of corporations renewing their Foundation sponsorships during the first quarter of the year. Leading the group is Dell Technologies, Progressive Insurance and Trend Micro, to name a few.
Corporate sponsors provide financial support for the educational programs, events, resources and tools developed and delivered by SCORE to small business owners around the country. These programs, ranging from local to national, virtual to in-person, help entrepreneurs launch, operate and grow their company.
Dell is the Presenting Sponsor for a Women's Business Summit in Austin, Texas for the SCORE small business community there; Progressive provides education on disaster preparedness and will sponsor an upcoming national small business webinar and Trend Micro leads cyber security education and is sponsoring the SCORE "Technology Hub" of articles, resources and white papers on the SCORE website.
"We are pleased to be able to educate small business owners on how to keep their digital information secure and the necessary steps to prevent cyber threats through our SCORE Foundation Sponsorship," said Mitchell Chang, VP Corporate Social Responsibility and Education, Trend Micro. "Through the informative articles and webinars we sponsor, we help founders protect their business."
"Sponsorships play an important role in expanding the breadth and depth of free information and services that wrap around SCORE's well-known mentor network of 10,000 business experts," said Liz Sara, President of the SCORE Foundation. "We thank these organizations and the many others that collaborate with us in propelling small business realization and achievement in America."
Ms. Sara was recently featured in a media segment on entrepreneurship, "The Power of Women." Click here to read about it. For more information on how your organization can collaborate with the Foundation as a sponsor, contact us at info@scoreFoundation.org.
The SCORE Foundation is the philanthropic arm of SCORE, America's premier source of free and confidential mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs. The Foundation funds SCORE education programs, resources and services that foster vibrant small business communities nationwide. To make a donation, visit our website at http://www.scoreFoundation.org or send us an email at info@ScoreFOUNDATION.org for more information.
