New Site Underscores Mission and Message as Philanthropic Arm of SCORE
WASHINGTON, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SCORE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, today announced the launch of its new website which articulates its mission and presents opportunities for corporate and individual collaboration and involvement. The new site can be viewed here.
Institutions and individual donors have long played a role in financially supporting SCORE's free programs for small business owners around the country through their Foundation sponsorships. The new website provides more information about these opportunities than ever before and recognizes those organizations and individuals that currently provide generous backing.
"The new website makes our philanthropy message clear and easily enables our target audiences to identify ways to engage, to get involved and to support SCORE programs that help small businesses succeed," said Liz Sara, President of the SCORE Foundation. "We thank our current sponsors for their generosity and invite potential new sponsors to explore collaboration on either a national or local level."
"In the world of advertising and marketing, message is key and this new site is well-defined and impactful," explains Gale Murray, former Vice President of Advertising, American City Business Journals and new Foundation Board Member. "Interested parties will discover many ways to further their own philanthropic goals or personal legacy by supporting entrepreneurship," she adds.
Ms. Sara recently discussed the role of the Foundation and the impact of small business on the economy in the Life Apre podcast, "Sylvia & Me", which is available here. She also participated on a panel discussion about the strategies to grow your small business during the DC 'Power Up' conference held during National Small Business Week.
