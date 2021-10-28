OXNARD, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh/skohsh) Industries, a leading innovator of award-winning consumer technology and accessories and the #1 Mount Brand* is launching their first design for wireless earbuds at the Pepcom Holiday Spectacular 2021 in New York City. ThudBuds True Wireless earbuds offer thoughtfully designed features that make them more wearable and adaptable, while delivering a truly great sound experience at an incredible value.
In addition to Thudbuds, Scosche is introducing the MagicMount Pro2 phone mount. Designed to hold iPhone 12 and 13 series MagSafe phones straight out of the box, this magnetic mount also holds earlier iPhone series and Android phones with the use of a MagicPlate®.
Scosche is also debuting two new Power Banks that provide on-the-go charging for all kinds of portable devices: the 5,000 mAh GoBat MS and the 32,000 mAh PowerVolt. Coming soon is the MagicMount Charge4, a wireless charging magnetic phone mount that holds and fast charges both MagSafe and Qi-enabled phones.
Here is a round-up of the latest Scosche accessories, all of which are available to ship in time for the holidays:
ThudBuds True Wireless EarBuds
Scosche's new ThudBuds deliver exceptional sound quality along with state-of- the-art Bluetooth® 5.0 technology, that provides fast and consistent connectivity and low-latency, essential for listening to music and especially, for gaming. TWS Plus technology, with a built-in equalizer delivers seamless left/right switching and ensures the best earbud listening experience whatever the music genre. ThudBuds feature ambient pass-through for safety and convenience.
Detachable magnetic sport clips provide extra security for running, cycling or the gym and ThudBuds are rated IPX7 – waterproof and sweatproof. They provide six hours of play time, with an extra 30 hours from the included charging case. The wireless charging case can be charged on any standard wireless charging pad, or via USB-C, using the provided charging cable.
ThudBuds are available now on scosche.com and at select retailers, at an MSRP of $59.99.
MagicMount Pro2 Magnetic Phone Mount
Designed for Apple iPhone 12 and 13 series phones that have a built-in circle of magnets as part of Apple's proprietary MagSafe system, MagicMount Pro 2 mounts provide safe and legal, hands-free phone use. These magnets allow iPhone12 and 13 series phones to attach to MagicMount* Pro2 mounts straight from the box. These mounts work with earlier iPhone series phones as well as Android phones with the use of an (included) MagicPlate®. MagicMount Pro2 Phone Mounts come in a selection of base mounting options including: Window/Dash, Cup-Holder, 4-in-1 kit, and the telescoping Extendo (shown above).
MagicMount Pro2 is available now on Scosche.com and at select retailers at an MSRP ranging from $39.99 to $49.99 (depending on base type).
GoBat MS 5K – MagSafe Compatible Power Bank
The MFi-certified 5,000 mAh GoBat rechargeable portable power bank securely attaches to an Apple 12 or 13 series iPhone, thanks to its MagSafe-compatibility, and wirelessly charges it. A 10W USB-C charging port offers wired charging for non-MagSafe phones and other small USB-C devices. GoBat MS features a sequenced LED battery indicator light to show how much power is left, and Scosche includes a 11.8 in. USB-C to USB-C cable to use with the input/output port.
GoBat MS is available now on scosche.com and at select retailers, at an MSRP of $54.99
PowerVolt 32K – Portable Power Bank
Perfectly designed for road trips, camping, garage/workshop, or for at-home power outages, this compact and rugged power bank comes with a protective rubberized coating, built-in LED flashlight and carrying handle. Its 32,000 mAh/118Wh Lithium-Ion battery will charge multiple portable devices at once with: 30W USB-C:Power Delivery (PD) (input/output); 20W USB-C: PD output; USB-A 12W output and 110V/100W AC outlet.
This power bank charges portable electronic devices such as phones, tablets, cameras, small fans, drones, portable gaming systems and more.A digital display indicates battery level and a 20W USB-C PD charger, USB-C charging cable, and protective carrying case are included.
The PowerVolt 32K is available now on scosche.com and at select retailers, at an MSRP of $199.99.
MagicMount Charge4 - Magnetic Wireless Charging Phone Mount – Coming Soon!
Scosche combined the reliability of the multi-award winning MagicMount magnetic mounting system with advanced wireless fast charging, to create the MagicMount Charge4 series. Just like the MagicMount Pro2 mounts described above, these mounts hold iPhone12 and 13 series iPhones utilizing their built-in MagSafe magnets and also quickly and wirelessly charge iPhones. The Charge4 mounts also charge Android phones and iPhone Series 8 through 11 using Qi wireless charging. Each Charge4 mount comes with a car adapter that has a bonus 20W USB-C power delivery port to charge a second device, as well as a charging cable and cable clips.
MagicMount Charge4 will be available in two mount base options: Window/Dash (shown above) and Dash/Vent and will retail for an MSRP of $54.99.
