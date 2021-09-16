TULSA, Okla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W Energy Software, the new leader in upstream and midstream oil & gas ERP solutions, announces the appointment of Scott Bickford as its new Vice President of Software Engineering. Scott will be responsible for leading W Energy Software's engineering organization, accelerating innovation with the agile development methodology, and rapidly integrating newly acquired technologies with W Energy Software's ERP architecture. The announcement follows recent news that W Energy Software is experiencing accelerated growth across upstream and midstream markets and has expanded its broad product footprint with the acquisition of Chorus Logistics, underscoring the need to adapt organizationally and bolster the company's ability to innovate as the velocity of growth continues to increase.
"I would like to welcome Scott to the W Energy Software family, who joins the executive team as our new VP of Software Engineering, where he brings to us an extensive background in the ERP information landscape, building and transforming mission-critical software," said Pete Waldroop, CEO of W Energy Software. "Scott is an expert at aligning technology and business strategy; leading high-performing technology teams; delivering exceptional digital client experiences and running resilient, high-volume, enterprise class systems, allowing W Energy software to sustain a high level of digital oilfield innovation," Waldroop commented. "W Energy Software continues to have great momentum and rapid growth on all fronts, which is why we needed someone of Scott's caliber to take the software engineering helm, accelerate innovation delivery even more, respond faster to customers, and build on W Energy Software's energy ERP market leadership with new and emerging product lines, including measurement, transportation management, and energy trading," he stated.
Scott brings over 15 years of enterprise software development and leadership experience to W Energy Software. As a champion of agile software development and metrics driven engineering, he is responsible for helming W Energy Software's SaaS ERP architecture, managing the software engineering team, and spearheading acquisition integrations. Before joining the W Energy Software management team, Scott was senior director of software Engineering at Insight Software, the leading provider of financial reporting solutions, where he led the company's initiative to scale the engineering factory and successfully integrated 8 acquisitions in 90 days while consistently producing on-target and on-time releases across multiple product lines supporting more than 25,000 enterprises. Scott also held senior software engineering and management positions at Global Software where he directed the product development vision to support rapid growth, modernized the development organization with agile/scrum processes, and nurtured a top-performing development team that met every delivery milestone and release target.
"W Energy Software's ERP cloud platform, its go-to-market strategy, and rapidly growing market share are truly compelling and are a driving force behind my decision to join this team. It's an honor to be part of a team that has created tremendous momentum fueled by relentless innovation" said Scott Bickford, W Energy Software's new Vice President of Software Engineering. "I look forward to collaborating with cross-functional teams internally, and with clients to ensure technology investments are aligned with business requirements to create the best customer experience as well as further improve engineering operations, processes, velocity, and quality. By bolstering an already outstanding engineering team with agile development strategies, W Energy Software will accelerate innovation further and build new capabilities to rapidly deliver solutions that delight and inspire," he said.
W Energy Software continues to rapidly grow its market share in upstream and midstream oil & gas ERP with significant growth among enterprises who manage large asset portfolios, including Phillips 66, Laredo Petroleum, Riverbend Energy Group, and Killam Oil Company. Scott's pedigree in managing enterprise software development at scale positions W Energy Software to confidently extend its market share further as even the largest energy companies transition from legacy software and big box ERP solutions to W Energy Software's unified SaaS platform that spans accounting, land, production, regulatory, and midstream workflows in one cost-effective ERP.
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, W Energy Software offers the oil & gas industry's only unified ERP solution built for the cloud that is relied on by more than 130 upstream and midstream companies to accelerate business performance, improve operational efficiency, and drive costs down. W Energy Software combines precision-built software in one extendable cloud-based workspace with an intimate understanding of the oil & gas business to deliver solutions that offer flexibility, affordability, and continuous upgrades. Unlike other ERP software that loosely ties together a mix of legacy solutions and fragmented technologies, W Energy Software designed a unified upstream and midstream ERP platform to seamlessly track oil, gas, and NGLs from the wellhead through transportation and marketing, eliminating data silos as well as the burden and costs of maintaining multiple systems. With W Energy Software, oil & gas companies stay lean and agile with the tools they need to adapt to market changes and meet evolving customer needs head on, all while gaining the confidence that their business is running on the latest technology. For more information, please visit https://WEnergySoftware.com.
