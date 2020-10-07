Autumn_Lane_Advisors_Logo.jpg

A Family Office Approach to Wealth Management®

 By Autumn Lane Advisors

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn Lane Advisors is pleased to announce that Scott Wilmoth has joined as Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer. Scott's extensive knowledge of the financial markets and investments further elevates the depth of the Autumn Lane investment team.  As Co-CIO, Scott will serve on the Investment Committee of Autumn Lane Advisors and help oversee both public and private investment portfolios.   

Scott joins Autumn Lane after successful careers with Citadel, where he worked as a portfolio manager and senior analyst, and Simmons & Co., where he was a vice president of equity research.  Scott earned both his BA of Accounting and MS of Finance from the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University. 

About Autumn Lane Advisors
Autumn Lane Advisors is a boutique wealth management firm that helps clients coordinate and manage their wealth with the objectivity, expertise and client experience associated with a family office. Serving as a fiduciary, we work exclusively for our clients.

For additional information, visit http://autumnlanellc.com/TheAscent.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.