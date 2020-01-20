- Round led by Atomico, with participation from Lakestar and Next47 - Powered by AI and continuously curated data, scoutbee traces the supply chain of millions of suppliers to bring together supplier information with deep insights and a simple, digital process for strategic sourcing - Funds will be used to accelerate R&D, customer growth, and expand team by 100 - Increase in investment from $4M to $76M within 12 months