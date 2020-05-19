DENVER, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Ministry of Justice in the United Kingdom announced new legislation under which offenders who commit alcohol-related crimes now may be banned from drinking and made to wear 'sobriety tags': https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sobriety-tags-come-into-force.
The period of sobriety will be monitored by a SCRAM Continuous Alcohol Monitoring® (SCRAM CAM®) alcohol monitor. Referred in the UK as a "sobriety tag", SCRAM CAM bracelets rely on transdermal ("through the skin") science to test for the presence of alcohol found in perspiration after a drinking event. Colorado-based SCRAM Systems® are the creators of the technology, which allow subjects to be monitored for the consumption of alcohol around the clock.
Mike Iiams, CEO of SCRAM Systems said, "We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting partnership with the Ministry of Justice. Knowing that our technology will now be used to help make a positive difference in England and Wales as well is very rewarding for us as a company."
Alcohol misuse can affect all areas of society and is found to be a contributing factor to various crimes including serious assaults, drunk driving, and criminal damage. According to Public Health England, alcohol-related crime costs the UK economy more than £21.5 billion a year, prompting the Ministry of Justice to take this innovative step to directly address the issue. The new requirement is called the Alcohol Abstinence Monitoring Requirement (AAMR) and can be imposed by courts in accordance with community-based orders.
SCRAM Systems has been assisting the criminal justice market to implement alcohol monitoring programs around the world since 2003. During that time, they have successfully monitored over 750,000 individuals, accounting for almost 79 million days of alcohol abstinence. On any given day, 99% of the 23,000 people being monitored globally abstain from drinking alcohol.
"SCRAM has revolutionized the way that the criminal justice sector manages and addresses alcohol-related offenses," according to John Hennessey, Vice President of Global Sales. "After beginning our work in the UK with pilot programs, we are thrilled to have witnessed the growth and development of alcohol monitoring to the scale of this national program."
About SCRAM Systems
SCRAM Systems® is a leading provider of electronic monitoring and software solutions for the criminal justice industry. The company's flagship SCRAM Continuous Alcohol Monitoring® (SCRAM CAM®) technology, launched in 2003 and revolutionized the way courts, agencies and treatment providers monitor and manage alcohol-involved offenders. In 2013 the company launched the industry's most comprehensive suite of electronic monitoring technologies, which includes SCRAM Remote Breath®, SCRAM GPS® and SCRAM House Arrest®. The company has since launched software solutions including SCRAM Nexus® to support the adoption and deployment of Evidence-Based Practices, a mobile client engagement tool called SCRAM TouchPoint™, and the first license-based software platform, SCRAM Insight™ to support probation and sobriety programs. SCRAM Systems employs 280 people worldwide and is a privately held company with headquarters in Littleton, Colorado.