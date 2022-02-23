SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Screencast-O-Matic today introduced ScreenPal(TM), an innovative free screen and webcam recorder that transforms any ordinary text field into a video message. With ScreenPal, users can now use video messaging to drive authentic and personal conversations asynchronously. ScreenPal works within top productivity tools, including browser-based email, project and product management platforms, CRM, training platforms and more. ScreenPal makes users more productive, efficient and effective by replacing text messages with rich video messages, without users having to leave their apps. A few examples of where ScreenPal is effective include:
- Video Commenting - Capture clear, concise feedback that sets the right tone.
- Quick Status Updates - Give project updates in context from within popular project management platforms.
- Brainstorming and Product Development - Ideate across teams with quick video explanations. Quickly share designs and report issues with teams using videos.
- Coaching & Feedback - Provide fast, personalized guidance and feedback for team development.
- Sales Operations - Share personalized intros, overviews, and status updates with leads and customers.
- Minimize Meetings - Send quick and timely targeted video updates to keep teams focused.
According to a recent survey, 91% of people agreed that it is easier to build good working relationships when you can hear and see people. However, 64% of respondents said that less than half of their time spent in meetings is relevant to them or their jobs.*
ScreenPal is a Chrome extension that enables users to record their screen, webcam and audio narration in a web text field without any special setup or installation. From within a text box users can open ScreenPal, record and share video messages in seconds. ScreenPal provides an animated thumbnail overview of the video to inform and engage the recipient. Hovering over this thumbnail provides the recipient with a convenient in-app playback of the video. With ScreenPal, users can maintain focus while working in their preferred applications to create or view video messages. ScreenPal works from within many popular web-based apps where people work, learn and play, including Gmail, Twitter, Reddit, LinkedIn, GitHub, Salesforce, Jira, Zoho and many more.
ScreenPal videos are conveniently and automatically uploaded and organized in named folders on users' Screencast-O-Matic content hosting account. If desired, ScreenPal videos can easily be managed, reshared, repurposed and enhanced. Add a call-to-action to direct a colleague to resources, set an expiration date on informal or adhoc videos, or send ScreenPal videos to the free Screencast-O-Matic video editor to include in a video project.
"ScreenPal empowers users to share thoughts and knowledge more efficiently and effectively," said Screencast-O-Matic CEO Matt Champagne. "It isn't always about productivity, though. As we continue to navigate through this virtual world, hearing and seeing the people we interact with is more important than ever to maintain connections that are vital in and out of the workplace and classroom. Using ScreenPal for asynchronous communication helps alleviate meeting stress, enables work across project teams and time zones, and delivers more effective, personal and clear communications."
With ScreenPal, Screencast-O-Matic continues to follow its mission to make video more accessible to everyone. ScreenPal is a powerful complement to Screencast-O-Matic's leading project-based set of video tools. Trusted, intuitive and rich content creation, management and sharing tools makes achieving communication goals and objectives easier than ever. Through this mission, Screencast-O-Matic has helped millions of people worldwide capture and share their ideas and stories.
Screencast-O-Matic and its free capture, editing, and hosting tools are available on all popular desktop and mobile devices. Screencast-O-Matic, a long-time leader in Education, has users at 98 of the top 100 universities in the US and is used in hundreds of thousands of businesses globally. Since its inception, Screencast-O-Matic has had more than 100 million videos created from more than 190 countries around the world, all while consistently presenting new solutions and features that lead the industry and address evolving and emerging needs and challenges. Designed for everyone as an everyday tool, Screencast-O-Matic makes communicating with video simpler than writing an email, yet maintains the robust features that make videos authentic, personal and engaging.
The ScreenPal Beta is available immediately for free at https://Screencast-O-Matic.com/ScreenPal
About Screencast-O-Matic:
Screencast-O-Matic is a screen capture, video editing and sharing platform that takes visual collaboration to the next level. It allows companies, educational institutions, and individuals to create compelling content solutions for learning and sharing information. To learn more about Screencast-O-Matic, please visit: https://screencast-o-matic.com
*Survey findings are the results of a survey of 1,064 Screencast-O-Matic users conducted by an independent third party between December 2021 and January 2022.
