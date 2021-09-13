MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viral video moments make for perfect digital signage content in the social category, Bright Spots from Screenfeed is a brand-new product that presents moments from user-generated video content. Videos that go viral typically contain moments that make audiences feel good via a laugh, a smile, or a cute moment from people, pets and more. This content resonates so well with audiences that they'll return to it over and over, making it a no-brainer to include in a digital signage playlist. Traditional social content is also one of the most popular content choices at Screenfeed, so it is a priority to provide multiple high-quality options for digital signage users to choose from.
Social channels such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have worldwide audiences posting daily, sometimes gathering thousands or millions of views in a short amount of time. Screenfeed compiles moments like these into 60-second, fully captioned videos so Network Operators can take full advantage of the natural draw to this content. Bright Spots is fully licensed and moderated by the Screenfeed team so the delightful moments are the true spotlight of the content.
This will increase dwell time so all messages and ads can be properly consumed as audiences naturally stick around for a well-rounded playlist.
Bright Spots is one of the many latest installments in Screenfeed's menu of high-quality, reliable digital signage content. It was created not only to put smiles on audiences' faces but network operators' as well. It makes scheduling simple by working with or without audio, being fully licensed and is consistently created in a 60-second duration.
With the amount of time it takes to curate a playlist, content should not be an afterthought. It is the piece of the puzzle that can make or break the return on investment. Screenfeed creates reliable and appealing content that supports everyone in the digital signage content space, from beginners to seasoned professionals. With a talented team who design, develop and support a businesses' or groups' content goals. Bright Spots is simply the latest example of that dedication.
If digital signage content is what you want, Screenfeed is what you need. For over a decade, Screenfeed has maintained leadership in the digital signage content space, providing high-quality and reliable content for businesses and integrators. Get content for infotainment, weather, news and more, backed by a seasoned team of designers and developers. Content is fully licensed to provide a perfectly tailored experience to your venue and audience.
