SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScreenMeet, a cloud-native, in-platform, collaboration solution, today announced a Series B investment from investors including ServiceNow. ScreenMeet provides video chat, screenshare, remote support and cobrowsing solutions. ScreenMeet provides a seamless user experience including single sign-on and data integration, so users never have to leave their collaboration platform to provide these enhanced services.
The completed Series B round of financing was accelerated due to the increasing demand for remote work and online sales and support activity brought on by the global pandemic. ScreenMeet's suite of collaboration products for contact center and IT help desk workflows continue to grow, and ScreenMeet is on pace to double its revenue this year.
"We are immensely proud of the progress and growth we have achieved in the past 18 months," said Ben Lilienthal, ScreenMeet CEO, "even with the dramatic circumstances surrounding business operations during a pandemic. We have seen the demand and need for our solution grow with more business occurring online and companies having to support their workforce and customers remotely. Having a strategic partner participate in this round of financing is further validation of the value we can bring to ServiceNow customers and their employees."
The investors in this round of financing include ServiceNow, AspenWood VC (formerly Hummer Winblad) and existing investors.
"The way we work has changed and companies need to evolve their workflows and collaboration to support all environments," said Vaibhav Narayanam, Director, Corporate Development & Venture Investments at ServiceNow. "We are investing in ScreenMeet to fuel its ongoing growth and success as a key technology partner offering innovative solutions to our customers as they navigate the new world of work."
"We are excited to support ScreenMeet on their journey to owning the collaboration category for Sales, Service and Support," remarked Lars Leckie, Managing Director, Aspenwood VC. "We have been tracking this company for a number of years and look forward to supporting their growth now and into the future."
About ScreenMeet
ScreenMeet was founded in 2015 by online meeting and customer support veterans to build a new generation of cloud-based, enterprise tools for customer support and IT help desk for industry-leading, globally recognized brands. For enterprises seeking to deliver exceptional person-to-person customer support experiences, ScreenMeet provides purpose-built support software that integrates with leading enterprise platforms and is made with the latest cloud technologies. For more information, please visit http://www.screenmeet.com.
Media Contact
Scott Rich, ScreenMeet, +1 978-808-6340, srich@screenmeet.com
SOURCE ScreenMeet