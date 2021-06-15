WASHINGTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest version of Transpara, the leading AI system that identifies potential breast cancers faster and earlier than before, has been cleared after rigorous investigation by the FDA. Transpara is already CE marked.
Transpara, developed by ScreenPoint Medical, is in daily use in over 200 healthcare facilities in more than 25 countries around the world.
Transpara powered by FusionAI™ is the new platform which sets the standard for breast AI supported by clinical evidence. A fusion of knowledge: pathology, clinical imaging, X-ray physics and the latest deep learning techniques, uniquely combined by the scientists at ScreenPoint Medical in collaboration with our clinical partners.
Latest clinical studies have confirmed major new benefits for radiologists and their patients including:
- Up to 35% of exams with interval cancers found on earlier mammograms
- Up to 70% of exams can now be confidently labelled as normal to help reduce workload for increasingly pressured radiologists and improve efficiency
- Transpara matches the performance of specialist breast Radiologists in both 2D and 3D
- Increased sensitivity: Transpara is up to 28% more accurate than a year ago helping to catch more cancers and earlier
- Efficiency: Transpara matches the performance of specialist breast Radiologists in both 2D and 3D
Dr Rachel Brem, Medical Advisor to ScreenPoint Medical said, "The rigorous tests and training that ScreenPoint applies to Transpara are why this transformational approach to optimize the detection of early curable breast cancer is translated to our clinical practice every day. The ability to detect breast cancer, often a full year earlier, will undoubtedly impact survival from breast cancer. 95% of women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer survive and thrive. In addition, early-stage treatment can be less invasive for patients. This improved patient care is coupled with more rapid study interpretation.
Therefore, the clinical benefits that we and our patients realize when Transpara is used is compelling to integrate Transpara to our clinical protocol."
Nicki Bryan VP at ScreenPoint Medical added, "Transpara powered by FusionAI takes deep learning artificial intelligence for 2D and 3D mammography to a whole new level opening up new possibilities in terms of efficiency and workflow savings to help in this post COVID recovery period."
"It is very exciting to see how quickly our solution has developed and hear consistent positive feedback from our customers. Feedback like they are catching cancers with the help of Transpara that they might otherwise have missed."
Albert Gubern Merida, Chief Technical Officer at ScreenPoint Medical said, "Transpara powered by Fusion AI is a huge step forward. It defines a new benchmark for breast AI for both 2D and 3D, as demonstrated by an unprecedented range of clinical evidence. And, what's even more exciting, we have only just begun. The design of this new software will allow us to further expand its capabilities in the near future, not only in terms of algorithms performance and additional features, but also on deployment aspects to ease the implementation of this breast AI technology."
FDA approval number K210404
About ScreenPoint Medical
ScreenPoint Medical is the leading developer of AI-driven image analysis technology which enables the automated reading of mammograms and digital breast tomosynthesis examinations. With proven accuracy at least matching that of experienced radiologists, ScreenPoint's Transpara system is the most advanced available, exploiting big data, deep learning and the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The system can identify high-risk breast lesions quickly, enabling earlier detection, earlier treatment and a greater chance of survival. For more information, visit https://screenpoint-medical.com/.
For more information contact:
David Lee
+447470299318
SOURCE ScreenPoint Medical