MCLEAN, Va., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScreenSteps — a software solutions company whose purpose is to improve the lives of employees, trainers, and company leaders at work — today announced it successfully completed its 2021 SOC 2 Type 2 examination. The effort reflects the company's long-standing commitment to data security best practices.
ScreenSteps was born out of a love for teaching. While working as instructional consultants, brothers Greg and Trevor DeVore realized there was not adequate software for creating training guides. So, they made their own. What started as a way to ease the creation of training content evolved into simple tools that allow employees to manage complex situations on their own with minimal training. Today companies use ScreenSteps to create, organize, and deliver training and performance support materials for their co-workers and employees.
"Creating and maintaining trust with our customers is our No. 1 priority and having a SOC 2 Type 2 report is an essential element of that trust," said Greg DeVore, CEO of ScreenSteps.
ScreenSteps was audited against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. The examination provided assurance regarding the effectiveness of the company's controls at a point in time.
"Our team was dedicated to educating ourselves on SOC 2 and implementing the technology and procedures to match our new policies. It was well worth it to make sure that we as a company are taking great care of the data our customers entrust us with," commented Trevor DeVore, CTO of ScreenSteps.
ScreenSteps considered several companies that provided a SOC certification to interview and ultimately selected 360 Advanced, Inc. based on their responses to the interview and the quality of their customer service.
