DRTV Expert Ken Kerry and Chief Marketing Officer of Dental Choice Holdings Bob Molhoek on How to Know if Retail is Right for Your Brand in 2022
LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the latest in a series of "ThoughtLeaderThursday" Insider Interviews hosted by integrated Direct Response/Direct-to-Consumer agency Script to Screen, its Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director Ken Kerry will join with Chief Marketing Officer of Dental Choice Holdings, Bob Molhoek on Direct Response Television: How Storytelling Can Grow Your Brand on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT.
As CMO of Dental Choice Holdings, Molhoek runs campaigns for AIRWAAV, Game On Mouthguards and CustMbite Dental Products. He is an experienced leader who has used his creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, and marketing expertise to help dozens of businesses and brands create momentum and marketplace success. Most of Molhoek's career has been spent leading strategy and business development at agencies including Fallon, Olson, and SixSpeed or leading startup ventures with company exits totaling more than $300 million. He has worked on leading global brands or their subsidiaries including BMW, Nike, Target, Allianz and UnitedHealth Group.
Insider Interview attendees will learn:
- Why DRTV is essential for educating customers and how to break into retail (move to line up)
- Long form vs. short form content: which is right for your brand?
- The importance of channel diversity and media layering
- How to create problem-solution oriented content
To watch this Insider Interview, please visit:
https://www.scripttoscreen.com/join-us-for-direct-response-television-how-storytelling-can-grow-your-brand/
"We have decades of experience assisting brands such as Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Nike, BMW, and others getting their messages straight to the consumer. We demonstrate in this Insider Interview how we can apply our successful methods to a variety of consumer products and industries," said Molhoek.
Kerry said, "Our discussion with Bob will highlight how he and Dental Choice Holdings have used DRTV brilliantly to garner record-breaking success for products such as AIRWAAV. Direct response advertising can be the answer for similar products in various industries that will benefit from reaching the consumer quickly with vibrant and detailed visuals detailing new and innovative features. Join our Insider Interview to learn the secrets of how to make direct response ads work for your product or service."
Kerry serves as Executive Creative Director at Script to Screen and his hands-on involvement ensures the highest production values are combined with solid Direct Response principles. He co-founded Script to Screen in 1986, along with his wife, Barbara, CEO. Script to Screen has produced more long-form infomercials for more marketers than any other company.
About Script to Screen
Established in 1986, Script to Screen is an industry-leading Integrated Direct Response Agency, delivering a single, end-to-end solution for Direct-to-Consumer sales, lead generation, web traffic and conversions, and retail lift. Specializing in a strategic combination of cost-effective customer acquisition and brand building, Script to Screen has successfully collaborated with entrepreneurs and big brands alike to expand revenue channels and build businesses. Clients such as AAA, Amazon, Bare Escentuals, Beachbody, Blink, Bose, Church & Dwight, Cleva, Comcast, Conair, Ehealthinsurance, Esteé Lauder, Generac, Guthy-Renker, Hoover, Keurig, LifeLock, L'Oréal, Nescafé, Netspend, Nugenix, Nutrisystem, Omaha Steaks, philosophy, SharkNinja, Snow Joe, SoClean, Tria Beauty, Pfizer, and Wahl are among the major companies that have turned to Script to Screen for creative strategy, messaging and production in all channels in both offline and online of their DRTV campaigns.
