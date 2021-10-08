LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the latest in a series of "ThoughtLeaderThursday" webinars hosted by integrated Direct Response/Direct-to-Consumer agency Script to Screen, its Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director Ken Kerry will join with Havas Edge CEO Abed Abusaleh to examine Performance Marketing as an invaluable tool when it comes to optimizing media on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 2:00pm ET/ 11:00am PT.
Performance Marketing can help find the right media for a product/service and where that media will work the most efficiently. How do you plan the right balance between Connected TV and OTT? Performance Marketing involves maximizing a media spend by making your money perform at its utmost. This webinar will demonstrate the importance of knowing your customers and staying current with their problems and concerns. Performance Marketing ultimately makes money work harder and smarter for longer.
In this webinar, you will learn:
- Why finding the right media can make a big difference
- How to use Performance Marketing to find the right media
- What to know to better reach your customers
- How to maximize your media spend
To register for this complimentary event: https://www.scripttoscreen.com/register-for-how-dtc-stays-relevant-in-2021/
Abusaleh is the CEO of Havas Edge. Throughout his professional career, he has been a Direct Response media specialist with proficiencies in both short and long-form planning and buying. With his guidance, experience, and insight, DRTV marketers such as Amazon, NortonLifeLock and eHealth, have all enjoyed increased sales and lower cost-per-acquisition. Prior to joining Edge, Abusaleh served as top account executive with Century Media. He is a graduate of Columbia University.
Kerry said: "Using Performance Marketing to find the right media for a product or service is how your DTC Sales will lead the pack in 2021 and beyond. Abed Abusaleh is the expert on Performance Marketing and Script to Screen has gotten him to break down his successful techniques in our upcoming webinar. If you're interested in maximizing profits, please join us."
Kerry serves as Executive Creative Director and Executive Producer at Script to Screen, and his hands-on involvement ensures the highest production values are combined with solid Direct Response principles. He co-founded Script to Screen in 1986, along with his wife, Barbara, CEO. Script to Screen has produced more long-form infomercials for more marketers than any other company.
About Script to Screen
Established in 1986, Script to Screen is an industry-leading Integrated Direct Response Agency, delivering a single, end-to-end solution for Direct-to-Consumer sales, lead generation, web traffic and conversions, and retail lift. Specializing in a strategic combination of cost-effective customer acquisition and brand building, Script to Screen has successfully collaborated with entrepreneurs and big brands alike to expand revenue channels and build businesses. Clients such as AAA, Amazon, Bare Escentuals, Beachbody, Blink, Bose, Church & Dwight, Cleva, Comcast, Conair, Ehealthinsurance, Esteé Lauder, Generac, Guthy-Renker, Hoover, Keurig, LifeLock, L'Oréal, Nescafé, Netspend, Nugenix, Nutrisystem, Omaha Steaks, philosophy, SharkNinja, Snow Joe, SoClean, Tria Beauty, Pfizer, and Wahl are among the major companies that have turned to Script to Screen for creative strategy, messaging and production in all channels in both offline and online of their DRTV campaigns.
