SAN JOSE, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scry Analytics ("Scry") announced its new Research and Development (R&D) Center in Hyderabad, India that will begin operations by August 1, 2021. This will be the second R&D Center in India after the one in Delhi-Gurgaon. It will be aimed at pursuing pioneering research and innovation in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science. By the end of June 2022, Scry is planning to grow both its India centers to more than 200 R&D professionals in the areas of Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Data Science and Engineering. These centers will create new opportunities for data scientists, algorithm designers, and data engineers in India, especially those with a passion for innovation.
While announcing the opening of this center, the Country Head for Scry Analytics India, Rishi Sharma, said, "The decision to expand in Hyderabad is an important and strategic step towards further strengthening our capabilities in AI research and development. We are excited to work with the immensely talented people in this part of the country, continue with impactful work, and build highly innovative and effective solutions."
Scry's Hyderabad R&D center will be headed by L. Venkata Rama Raju, Director of Data Science, who will also play a crucial role in the company's future growth. Venkata Rama comes with over six years of experience in the United States and an additional twelve in India. During his career, he has worked on the design and analysis of novel AI-based algorithms and built end-to-end state-of-the-art products and software applications. In addition, he has an immense yearning for knowledge and has been mentoring and teaching students at the Masters' level in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.
During this announcement, Venkata Rama added, "Scry Analytics is already a robust technology company under the leadership of prominent researcher cum entrepreneur, Dr. Alok Aggarwal, and it is poised to grow exponentially. Its cutting-edge products and solutions are serving many firms globally, and I am extremely excited to join its passionate team and be a part of the success story."
Alok Aggarwal, CEO and Chief Data Scientist, concluded by stating, "During the next two years, Scry is planning substantial investment in the fields of AI and Data Science, especially in Environment, Sustainability, and Governance (ESG), FinTech, Internet of Things (IoT), and Supply Chain sectors. Along with its key center in Silicon Valley, California, the two centers in India will help enormously in expanding our portfolio of 26 AI-based enterprise applications, which in turn, will benefit our clients by substantially improving their products, solutions, and services."
Company Details – Scry Analytics (https://scryanalytics.ai/) was founded in 2014 and builds innovative AI-based enterprise applications with embedded subject matter expertise, thereby enabling clients to rethink and automate their data-driven and manually intensive business operations. Scry's families of apps include Collatio (for ingesting, extracting, and reconciling unstructured and structured data), Concordia (for ingesting and harmonizing IoT data), Anomalia (for detecting anomalies and potential fraud), and Risc (for predicting operating and marketing risks).
