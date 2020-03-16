CENTREVILLE, Va., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) today announced Lysa Scully, an aviation industry expert with more than 30 years of experience, has joined the company's Critical Infrastructure Strategic Advisory Board. Scully is the former chief executive officer of LaGuardia Airport, the 20th largest commercial service airport in the United States.
"We are leading the digital enablement of traditional solutions in infrastructure, and Lysa's passion and expertise for providing aviation customers with a world class travel experience will be invaluable as we advance these efforts," said Tom Topolski, executive vice president, infrastructure business development for Parsons. "We look forward to working with Lysa as we continue to blend new technologies, infrastructure and business opportunities into transportation customer excellence."
As CEO of LaGuardia Airport, Scully was a legacy founder of the largest public-private partnership at a U.S. airport and led the largest capital infrastructure program in the airport's 80-year history.
More than 450 airports in 40 countries have counted on Parsons for planning, delivery and enhancements to both landside and airside infrastructure. The Critical Infrastructure Strategic Advisory Board is key to helping the company set and hone the strategic direction to help optimize the dependability, functionality and longevity of critical infrastructure, including airports, rail and transit, bridges and highways, and smart cities.
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.
