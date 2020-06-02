DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SD-WAN for Enterprise" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is the 3rd major report in the publisher's extensive coverage of SDWAN, and the evolution to the Dynamic Enterprise Edge. It is written from the perspective of how enterprises can leverage SD-WAN technology, how to evaluate SD-WAN technology, and SD-WAN MSP suppliers.
In particular, it takes a look at whether CSPs (telcos) are at a turning point and will be able to offer a library of on-demand Dynamic Enterprise Edge services - a promise which, if delivered upon, could be very valuable to enterprises large AND small.
A must read for enterprises and those selling to enterprises.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary: What is SDWAN and Why is It Critical?
- RAIN - Redundant Array of Independent Networks
- The Market
- Use Cases
- SDWAN and CSPs
- Market Survey Results
- Future Market Environment
- Loose Vs Tight Coupling and Why It Matters to Growth
- Recommendations
- Summary
- Future Reading
Companies Mentioned
- BT
- Cisco Viptela
- Deutsche Telekom
- Infovista
- Nokia Nuage
- Oracle Talari Networks
- Riverbed
- Telstra
- Telus
- VMWare VeloCloud
- Verizon
- Versa Networks
- Vodafone
- ngena
