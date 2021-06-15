SEFFNER, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SD3IT, LLC has been certified Open Trusted Technology Providers™ by The Open Group. ISO/IEC 20243-1:2018 (O-TTPS) is a set of guidelines, requirements, and recommendations that address specific threats to the integrity of hardware and software COTS ICT products throughout the product life cycle. This release of the Standard addresses threats related to maliciously tainted and counterfeit products.
The O-TTPS, a standard of The Open Group, provides a set of guidelines, recommendations and requirements that help assure against maliciously tainted and counterfeit products throughout commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) information and communication technology (ICT) product lifecycles. This certification program provides certification for conforming to standards for product integrity coupled with supply chain security, a one-of-a-kind program. The standard includes best practices throughout all phases of a product's life cycle including design, sourcing, build, fulfillment, distribution, sustainment, and disposal, to enhance the integrity of COTS ICT products and the security of their global supply chains.
SD3IT is a leading technology consulting firm that works with customers around the world in a variety of sectors, helping companies build strategies around topics including IoT, cloud and enhanced data management.
About The Open Group
The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 800 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries.
About SD3IT, LLC
Founded in 2014, SD3IT, LLC is a woman owned, HUBZone certified and ISO/IEC 20243-1:2018 (O-TPPS), ISO 28001:2007, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO:9001 2015 A QMS registered, and NIST 800-171 compliant company providing solution driven technology for the Federal government and civilian sector worldwide. The company offers a wide range of Information Technology (IT) solutions, professional services and IT products optimizing a path to mission completion. Visit https://sd3it.com to learn more.
