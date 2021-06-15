SEFFNER, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SD3IT, LLC proudly announces certification by The International Accreditation Service for ISO/IEC 27001:2013 which specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organization. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organization. SD3IT has also achieved the ISO 28001:2007 certification for Security management systems for the supply chain, best practices for implementing supply chain security, assessments and plans, requirements, and guidance.
"Securing our international supply chain is critical to confidence and protection in trade and global economies. The entire team at SD3IT is proud to be a part of conformity of standards supporting our role in the international supply chain," said Dave Dimlich, President at SD3IT.
ISO 28001:2007 provides requirements and guidance for organizations in international supply chains to develop and implement supply chain security processes; establish and document a minimum level of security within a supply chain(s) or segment of a supply chain; assist in meeting the applicable authorized economic operator (AEO) criteria set forth in the World Customs Organization Framework of Standards and conforming national supply chain security programs. In addition, ISO 28001:2007 establishes certain documentation requirements that would permit verification, define the portion of an international supply chain within which they have established security; conduct security assessments on that portion of the supply chain and develop adequate countermeasures; develop and implement a supply chain security plan; train security personnel in their security related duties.
ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is a security standard that formally specifies an Information Security Management System (ISMS) that is intended to bring information security under explicit management control. As a formal specification, it mandates requirements that define how to implement, monitor, maintain, and continually improve the ISMS.
SD3IT is a leading technology consulting firm that works with customers around the world in a variety of sectors, helping companies build strategies around topics including IoT, cloud and enhanced data management.
About IAS
The International Accreditation Service, IAS, is a nonprofit, public-benefit corporation that help organizations demonstrate compliance and competence to their customers, regulators, and the public.
About SD3IT, LLC
Founded in 2014, SD3IT, LLC is a woman owned, HUBZone certified and ISO/IEC 20243-1:2018 (O-TPPS), ISO 28001:2007, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO:9001 2015 A QMS registered, and NIST 800-171 compliant company providing solution driven technology for the Federal government and civilian sector worldwide. The company offers a wide range of Information Technology (IT) solutions, professional services and IT products optimizing a path to mission completion. Visit https://sd3it.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Debbie Kiger, SD3IT, 678-899-6466, debbie.kiger@sd3it.com
SOURCE SD3IT