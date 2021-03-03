SEFFNER, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SD3IT, LLC today announced it has been awarded the 2020 Federal Rising Star Small Business by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).
SD3IT continues to achieve rapid growth in the federal sector. Consecutively ranked in the top 10 as one of America's Fastest Growing companies by Inc 500, achieved the Federal Emerging Storage partner of the year 2019, the North American Rising Star award of 2020 and now the Federal Rising Star of 2020. Despite the challenging times of the pandemic, SD3IT continues to provide value in the federal sphere.
"SD3IT has been a standout from the beginning by offering solutions not always specifically requested but looked forward to providing forward technology. Case in point, a bid came out from the USDA for a storage refresh and the bid listed 3PAR. HPE had recently acquired Nimble so SD3IT set themselves apart being the differentiator and quoted Nimble instead. USDA contractors and engineers selected Nimble over continuing to use 3PAR." Business Development Supervisor and 2019 HPE Federal Champion, Jan Martin. "This sale set SD3IT apart from other resellers as they looked outside the box for the best solution and did not just respond with what the customer set forth in their RFQ. This team of engineers and sales, listens to their customers, helps educate, and look beyond their requested solution."
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way we live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: http://www.hpe.com.
About SD3IT, LLC
Founded in 2014, SD3IT, LLC is a woman owned, HUBZone certified and ISO: 9001:2015 and NIST 800-171 registered company providing solution driven technology for the Federal Government and Civilian sector businesses around the globe. The company offers a wide range of Information Technology (IT) solutions, professional services and IT products optimizing the path to a mission completion. They are solution driven, designed, and delivered technology. Visit https://sd3it.com to learn more.
